RAPID CITY, S.D. - Post 22 returned home on Saturday to take on Pierre and the Casper Oilers.
In the first game, Post 22 scored five runs in the first inning and the Hardhats rolled over Pierre, 15-5.
However, The Hardhats lost to Casper by a score of 4-2.
Post 22 is now 20-12 on the season.
Post 22 will host Casper on Sunday at 12 p.m. followed by a game against Pierre at approximately 2 p.m.
American Legion baseball scores from Saturday, June 10
Mandan Chiefs 10, Rapid City Post 320 - 7
Dakota Valley 8, Spearfish Post 164 - 3
Vermillion 9, Spearfish Post 164 - 4
Yankton 6, Sturgis Post 33 - 4
Blair Post 154 - 21, Sturgis Post 33 - 7
RC Post 22 - 15, Pierre 5
Casper Oilers 4, RC Post 22 - 2