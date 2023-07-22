RAPID CITY, S.D. - The South Dakota American Legion Class 'A' baseball playoffs resumed on Friday.
Both Post 320 and Post 22 were looking to clinch a spot in the state tournament.
Post 22 vs Pierre
After opening the playoffs with a win over Pierre, Post 22 continued its three-game series against Post 8 on Friday.
Post 22 scored five runs in the second inning to take 6-1 lead.
Then the Hardhats were able survive a late run by Pierre to win the game, 6-5.
Post 22 wins the series two games to zero and advances to the state tournament next week in Yankton.
Post 320 vs Harrisburg Maroon
Post 320 came from behind to win game one of its series against the Harrisburg Maroon team on Thursday.
Unfortunately, Harrisburg battled back on Friday and won both games against the Stars by scores of 5-4 and 13-7.
Harrisburg clinches a spot in the state tournament.
Meanwhile, Post 320 is done for the season.
The Stars finish the season with a record of 26-33.
South Dakota State Class 'A' State Tournament, July 25-29
Schedule for Tuesday, July 25 at Yankton
Sioux Falls East vs Harrisburg Maroon 9 a.m. MT
Harrisburg Gold vs Aberdeen Post 24 11:30 a.m.
Brookings Post 74 vs Rapid City Post 22 4 p.m. MT
Renner Post 307 vs Yankton Post 12 6:30 p.m.