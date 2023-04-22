RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City Central squared off against the Douglas Patriots on Saturday in high school baseball.
Douglas jumped out a 7-3 lead in the top of the third inning and the Patriots went on to defeated the Cobblers, 14-11.
The Patriots are now 1-4 on the season, while the Cobblers fall to 0-5.
Douglas returns to action on Sunday with a game against St. Thomas More at 6:30 p.m. at McKeague Field.
Rapid City Central is scheduled to travel to Sturgis on Sunday for a doubleheader at 4 and 6 p.m.
High School Baseball Scores from Saturday, April 22
Douglas 14, RC Central 11
Gregory 6, RC Christian 4
Chamberlain 11, RC Christian 4
Winner-Colome 13, Lead-Deadwood 3