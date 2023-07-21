RAPID CITY, S.D. -  This weekend, Black Hills Speedway is hosting the ASCS Northern Plains Region Sprint Car Tour Special.

The action kicked off on Friday night and wraps up on Saturday.

The two-day event features drivers from a five-state region competing in six different classes.

The winner receives $1,250 each night.

For complete results from Friday night, click here.

Featured Highlights from Friday, July 21

IMCA Hobby Stock Heat Race

Jack Hubbard Jr. from Rapid City

WISSOTA Midwest Mods Heat Race

Kyle Harkin from Hermosa

WISSOTA Mod Four Heat Race

Dean Larson from Pennock, MN

IMCA Modified

Brent Nielsen from Rapid City

