RAPID CITY, S.D. - This weekend, Black Hills Speedway is hosting the ASCS Northern Plains Region Sprint Car Tour Special.
The action kicked off on Friday night and wraps up on Saturday.
The two-day event features drivers from a five-state region competing in six different classes.
The winner receives $1,250 each night.
Featured Highlights from Friday, July 21
IMCA Hobby Stock Heat Race
Jack Hubbard Jr. from Rapid City
WISSOTA Midwest Mods Heat Race
Kyle Harkin from Hermosa
WISSOTA Mod Four Heat Race
Dean Larson from Pennock, MN
IMCA Modified
Brent Nielsen from Rapid City