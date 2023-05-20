RAPID CITY, S.D. - The South Dakota Junior High Rodeo State Finals continued Saturday with the second round of action.
The top 15 in each event are trying to qualify for the short-go on Sunday.
Then the top four in each event advance to the National Junior High Finals Rodeo coming up in late June in Georgia.
The rodeo features contestants in grades fifth through eighth.
The South Dakota Junior High Rodeo State Finals short-go will begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 21 at the Kjerstad Event Center in Rapid City.
Featured Highlights from Saturday
Arina Haugen, Sturgis - Barrel Racing
Sutton Cordes, Wall - Barrel Racing
Cooper Conry, St. Onge - Boy's Breakaway
Slone Weishaar, Belle Fourche - Boy's Breakaway
Christopher Lurz, Philip - Boy's Breakaway
South Dakota Junior High Rodeo State Finals in Rapid City
Arina Haugen from Sturgis in the barrel racingUpdated
Christopher Lurz from Philip in the boy's breakawayUpdated
Christopher Lurz from PhilipUpdated
Cooper Conry from St. Onge in the boy's breakawayUpdated
SD Junior High Rodeo State FinalsUpdated
Slone Weishaar from Belle Fourche in the boy's breakawayUpdated
Sutton Cordes from Wall in barrel racingUpdated