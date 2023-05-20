RAPID CITY, S.D. - The South Dakota Junior High Rodeo State Finals continued Saturday with the second round of action.

The top 15 in each event are trying to qualify for the short-go on Sunday.

Then the top four in each event advance to the National Junior High Finals Rodeo coming up in late June in Georgia.

The rodeo features contestants in grades fifth through eighth.

The South Dakota Junior High Rodeo State Finals short-go will begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 21 at the Kjerstad Event Center in Rapid City.

Featured Highlights from Saturday

Arina Haugen, Sturgis - Barrel Racing

Sutton Cordes, Wall - Barrel Racing

Cooper Conry, St. Onge - Boy's Breakaway

Slone Weishaar, Belle Fourche - Boy's Breakaway

Christopher Lurz, Philip - Boy's Breakaway

 

