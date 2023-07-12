STURGIS, S.D. - The Sturgis Post 33 Titans hosted Post 22 on Tuesday.
The game was scoreless after four complete innings.
But Post 22 scored three runs in the fifth and the Hardhats went on to beat the Titans, 6-0.
The game was called with one out in the bottom of the seventh due to an impending storm.
Declan Mickley started on the mound for Post 22 and allowed two hits through four innings while striking out five.
Meanwhile, Kain Peters worked four innings for Sturgis and had six strike outs and gave up just two hits.
Post 22 improves to 41-20 on the season, while the Titans fall to 9-20.
The Hardhats travel to Sioux Falls this weekend to play both Sioux Falls East and West.
On the other hand, Sturgis will play at Rapid City Post 320 on Wednesday at 5 and 7 p.m.