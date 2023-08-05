RAPID CITY, S.D. - The American Flat Track Series will make a stop in Rapid City this weekend.
The City of Sturgis, Black Hills Half Mile will take place Sunday at Black Hills Speedway.
The event is one of 18 stops on the Progressive American Flat Track Tour this year.
The riders are trying to earn points in order to move up in the standings.
Fans will have a chance to watch some of the top riders in the country compete including Jared Mees who's a three-time champion at Black Hills Speedway.
"We have three classes out here at American Flat Track," said AFT Series Director Bryan Smith. "Its a singles class which is the 450 motocross bikes converted to flat track bikes. We have the super twins, which is V twins. We have Harleys battling Indians.We have a couple of the foreign manufacturers with Royal Enfield, Yamaha and Kawasaki out there as well. We have a very unique class that is all girl racers. It's the Royal Enfield build train race. Girls that have built their own bikes that are also racing against each other. So it's always a crowd favorite."
Times and Ticket Information
The gates open Sunday at 1 p.m. followed by practice and qualifying runs beginning at 1:45 p.m.
The opening ceremonies will be held at 4:30 p.m. and the main events will start around 5:30.
Tickets are available at the gate or click here to purchase tickets.
