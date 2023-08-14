SOUTH DAKOTA - Aerial firefighting has become one of the most important tools available when fighting wildland fires. As Saturday, August 12 marked the anniversary of the very first airtanker drop on a wildfire, we take a look at the importance of airtankers in the Black Hills area.
In 1955, a wildfire tore through a portion of the Mendocino National Forest in Northern California. To help with the situation, officials brought in a small aircraft and made some rudimentary adjustments that would go on to make a big difference in fire support.
"They rigged up 170 gallon tank with a quick dump hopper on the bottom of it that could dump the whole load with by pulling a rope or a cable," Airtanker Pilot Jim Watson explained. "The Forest Service liked it enough to develop a squadron of seven, and the local crop duster pilots were commissioned to set those airplanes up like the first one and respond to the fires all over California that following year, 1956."
From one-hundred seventy gallons the very first "airtanker" held, airtankers decades later like the one Jim Watson pilots can support around 800 gallons of fire suppressant. And in the Black Hills, where fire threats last year-round South Dakota Wildland Fire seed stations such as at the Hot Springs Airport create a base of sorts for airtankers to be sent out.
"The terrain that we are working in, we are trying to keep the fires small. So with the planes, we can get on an initial attack relatively easy. We don't need air attack up in the air," South Dakota Wildland Fire Aviation Officer Anthony Pritzkau said. "We don't need other supervision. With the seed program, we can actually dispatch and get to the fire. Our pilots have enough knowledge where they can actually be their own air attack and make a drop without any ground contact on the ground."
Air attack is the title of an observer flying above the fire directing the tankers.
Resources available also can be sent to surrounding states, depending on availability. And when needed, the South Dakota Army National Guard can provide additional helicopter support. Rainy weather this year has made for a slower year, with only one fire needing their help, but they have gone out on several situations in the past. And remain ready to bring their resources into the mix.
"It is a mission that's very near and dear to our heart. Just as we get at the chance to support our community as best as possible," Lieutenant Colonel Michael Flanery said. "And when an aircraft gets called up, we are really there to help save personal property and help quell that fire before it can get into people's homes, people's acreages, stuff like that. So I do believe that kind of my favorite portion of wildland fire is the fact that we are able to support that community."