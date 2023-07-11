DEADWOOD, S.D. – With the annual Three-Wheeler Rally running through Friday, people from all over the country and even Canada have rolled in for the event. Ohio-native Arnie Harmon rode into town on his motorcycle, which he has dedicated to the men he served with and more.
Harmon's Service
Harmon served a total of four years in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, 12 months of which were spent along the Laotian Border.
"Our mission there was to fly close air support for downed pilots along the Ho Chi Minh Trail," he said.
As a member of the 602nd Special Operations Squadron, he was tasked with loading munitions and bombs on the A-1 Sky Raider. In his Squadron, he served with eight other men:
Major Charles Kuhlman
Captain Michael "Bat" Masteson
Captain Joe Pirruccello
Major William "Wild Bill" Coady
Lieutenant Colonel Richard Walsh III
Captain Clyde Campbell
Major James B. East
Lieutenant Neal "Clint" Ward
According to Harmon, during the year that he was there the eight men he served with were killed in action, adding that two of the men still remain missing along the Ho Chi Minh Trail. And when he came back to the United States after serving in Vietnam, he recalls the way he and many other service members were treated.
"Most of us threw away everything we had knew or any memories of that and just wanted to distance ourselves, period," he explained. "Many of us, including myself, were ashamed to have been a veteran at that time."
Reconnecting with the past
"Later in life, as the public sentiment changed regarding the treatment of our veterans, especially those that served overseas and when they came back– our veterans group, Vietnam Veterans, said nevermore are we going to ever allow returning veterans to be treated like we were treated."
In reconnecting with the past, and becoming more involved with online groups of veterans including those from the base he was stationed at, the need had already set in to find a meaningful way to pay tribute.
"I started thinking about them and thinking, 'Gosh, I need to do something. I have not honored them. I have not carried my P.O.W. flag this whole time, and I've just kind of turned my back on that,'" he explained. So I have been trying to make up for that."
The motorcycle
Harmon eventually came up with the idea of remembering his fellow squadron members through special imagery on his motorcycle "I chose to have a flag with the A-1 Sky Raider painted on the nose of my Can-Am Spyder," he explained. "I then had Sue Hopper from Iowa go ahead and paint the names of the eight pilots." Additionally, he also had her paint the sides of the motorcycle with the American Flag and added more P.O.W./M.I.A.–related symbols. And we are losing 22 veterans a day to suicide. So there's an emblem that is associated with that I also had painted on the truck."
Taking their stories on the road
While his motorcycle features the names of the eight men he served with, they are also part of a much larger tribute.
"Those men were only eight of hundreds– actually thousands. There are still 1522 M.I.A. soldiers that are lost that have not been found."
And while each year searches are conducted to locate those missing service members, he takes every opportunity he can get to make sure those lost are not forgotten, including the names he carries with him.
"I jump at the opportunity to tell them the story about these eight men. I want their names to live on forever. And it is my way of being able to share that story willingly with anybody that will stand to listen."