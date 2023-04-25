28284 Pirates Road 10.jpg

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. - Check out this great lake house in Hot Springs.

Have you ever wanted to live just minutes away from a dock? Have you ever wanted to say "Let's spend sometime at my second home by the lake." Well, those are just some of the perks you get when owning this home located super close to the Angostura Reservoir.

This ranch style home is located on 2 acres. There are two bedrooms with one full bathroom. There is an open concept floorplan with a walk-in shower and main floor laundry. There is a 45x42 shop building and a 30x26 garage on the property, with two 220 RV hook ups.

Scroll through these photos to take a tour of 28284 Pirates Road in Hot Springs.

