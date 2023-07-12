RAPID CITY, S.D. – Before riders on two wheels make their way to Sturgis next month, three-wheel riders have descended on the Black Hills for a rally in Deadwood. And while the annual Three-Wheeler Motorcycle Rally has a more laid-back atmosphere when compared to Sturgis, visitors from coast to coast and even Canada have made the ride to the Black Hills for a good time.
"We have almost 700 people this year and they just like hanging out and sharing stories," Event Organizer Michele Pierce said. "It is just pretty fun, like one big family."
Traditionally, riders might switch to the three-wheelers as they age to continue riding., but they do have some key benefits such as power steering and easy maneuverability.
"With the three wheeler and power steering, it is super easy to ride. So a lot of people are coming into it" Rice's Rapid Motorsporrts owner Wade Rice said. "Some people have never, ever tried a motorcycle because of the clutches and stuff. But this being automatic, it is super simple to ride and is kind of a new segment going forward."
Rice also adds that having the two wheels in the front plays a big part in a safer and still enjoyable ride.
"The old school trikes with the wheels in the back. They just don't have the technology. They can be safe if you ride smart," he explained. "But these things with the stability control and the power steering are a lot less intimidating. So you can ride longer and have a little more fun.
Rice and his team also offer lessons and driving sessions to help new riders become comfortable at their Spearfish and Rapid City locations. The rally runs through Friday, and you can find out more Rice's Rapid Motorsports online.
BONUS: It took a bit to adjust, but check out my first time riding a motorcycle!