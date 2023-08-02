BOX ELDER, S.D. – With the summer heat rolling through, Box Elder looked to cool things down with their annual Water Warz event.
Now in its third year, the event brings the community together with live music, food trucks, and the ultimate water balloon battle with the police versus the fire department. The event also helps families and children learn about their first responders and the services they provide.
Things were a little different this year, with about five thousand water balloons filled up for kids taking on members of both departments.
"In this kind of heat, nothing brings people together better than water balloons and savage rivalry," Administrative Specialist for the Box Elder Police Department, Raven Kaufman said. "But the water war was fantastic. This year, we changed it up a little bit. We did first responders against community kids or vice versa. We think the kids won, but we did our best, though. We held out and we held our own."
And though both departments were tied heading into this year's event, the Box Elder Police Department ultimately won this year's battle.