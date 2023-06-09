SPEARFISH, S.D. - The Spearfish Sasquatch wrapped up their three-game series against the Sawtooth Sockeyes by splitting a doubleheader on Thursday in Spearfish.
The Sockeyes from Idaho won the first game 14-7.
But then the Sasquatch responded with a 6-0 victory in game 2.
Lance Schaaf earned the win for the Spearfish in the second game.
He allowed three hits and zero runs over four innings, striking out four and walking one.
Meanwhile, DJ Van Atten led the Sasquatch with two hits in four at bats.
Ryan Bachman from Rapid City, also had two RBIs for Spearfish.
The Sasquatch is now 4-5 on the season.
Spearfish will continue their six-game homestand as the Sasquatch host the Nebraska Prospects on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 9-11.