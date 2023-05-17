SPEARFISH, SD - The Black Hills Conference Track and Field Championships were held Tuesday in Spearfish.
The Spearfish and Sturgis track teams continued to dominate the Black Hills Conference Track Championships.
Sturgis captured the boys Black Hills Conference championship for the first time since 2019 and the third time since 2017.
The Scoopers finished with 174 points followed by Spearfish with 130 points.
Meanwhile, Spearfish won the girls Black Hills Conference title with 195 points followed by Sturgis with 168.
Spearfish won the conference title for the second year in a row and the third time since 2019.
For complete results, click here.
Final Boys Team Standings
1. Sturgis Brown 157
2. Spearfish 128
3. Custer 111
4. Belle Fourche 90
5. St. Thomas More 70
6. Douglas 53
7. Hill City 41
8. Rapid City Christian 35
9. Hot Springs 25
10. Lead-Deadwood 19
Final Girls Team Standings
1. Spearfish 174
2. Sturgis Brown 166
3. Custer 120
4. Belle Fourche 52
5. Rapid City Christian 49
6. Red Cloud 42
7. St. Thomas More 30
8. Hill City 29
9. Douglas 27
9. Hot Springs 27
11. Lead-Deadwood 21
Featured Highlights
Blake Boyster, Custer - Boys 100 meter dash
Adelyn Bouman, Spearfish - Girls High Jump
Kori Keil, Spearfish - Girls 1600 meter run
Sawyer Clarkson, Belle Fourche - Boys 1600 meter run
Rachael Banks, Sturgis - Girls Triple Jump
Avery Marler and Sawyer Dennis, Sturgis - Girls 400 meter dash
Ayden Verhulst, Spearfish - Boys 400 meter dash
Ciana Stiefel, Custer - Girls Pole Vault
Ashlan Carlow, Red Cloud - Girls 300 meter hurdles