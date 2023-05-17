SPEARFISH, SD - The Black Hills Conference Track and Field Championships were held Tuesday in Spearfish.

The Spearfish and Sturgis track teams continued to dominate the Black Hills Conference Track Championships.

Sturgis captured the boys Black Hills Conference championship for the first time since 2019 and the third time since 2017.

The Scoopers finished with 174 points followed by Spearfish with 130 points.

Meanwhile, Spearfish won the girls Black Hills Conference title with 195 points followed by Sturgis with 168.

Spearfish won the conference title for the second year in a row and the third time since 2019.

Final Boys Team Standings

1.    Sturgis Brown            157

2.    Spearfish                   128

3.    Custer                       111

4.    Belle Fourche               90

5.    St. Thomas More         70

6.    Douglas                      53

7.    Hill City                       41

8.    Rapid City Christian    35

9.    Hot Springs                 25

10.    Lead-Deadwood       19

Final Girls Team Standings

1.    Spearfish                    174

2.    Sturgis Brown             166

3.    Custer                         120

4.    Belle Fourche                52

5.    Rapid City Christian      49

6.    Red Cloud                     42

7.    St. Thomas More          30

8.    Hill City                         29

9.    Douglas                        27

9.    Hot Springs                  27

11.    Lead-Deadwood        21

Featured Highlights

Blake Boyster, Custer - Boys 100 meter dash

Adelyn Bouman, Spearfish - Girls High Jump

Kori Keil, Spearfish - Girls 1600 meter run

Sawyer Clarkson, Belle Fourche - Boys 1600 meter run

Rachael Banks, Sturgis - Girls Triple Jump

Avery Marler and Sawyer Dennis, Sturgis - Girls 400 meter dash

Ayden Verhulst, Spearfish - Boys 400 meter dash

Ciana Stiefel, Custer - Girls Pole Vault

Ashlan Carlow, Red Cloud - Girls 300 meter hurdles

