RAPID CITY, SD - We're in the final stretch of the high school softball season and teams are busy fighting for playoffs positions.
If the Class 'AA' SoDak 16 were to start today, Rapid City Stevens would be the 9th seed, Rapid City Central the 13th seed and Sturgis would be 14th.
All three teams were in action on Tuesday afternoon at the Parkview Softball Complex.
RC Central 8, Sturgis 6
Rapid City Central handed the Sturgis Scoopers their fifth straight loss by a final score of 8-6.
The Cobblers will travel to Sioux Falls on May 12-13 to play the Lincoln Patriots and the Jefferson Cavaliers.
Central is now 4-10 on the season, while the Scoopers fall to 1-11.
Meanwhile, Sturgis will host Watertown on May 12 at 3 p.m. and Aberdeen Central on May 13 at 10 a.m.
RC Stevens 15, RC Central 0
Rapid City Stevens defeated Rapid City Central for the second time this season on Tuesday night, 15-0.
With the victory, the Raiders improve to 7-6 on the season.
Stevens will host Aberdeen Central on Friday, May 12 at 6 p.m. and Watertown on May 13 at 12 p.m.
Softball scores from Tuesday, May 9
RC Central 8, Sturgis
RC Stevens 22, Pierre 11
Pierre 4, Sturgis 3
RC Stevens 15, RC Central 0