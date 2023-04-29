STURGIS, SD - As we wrap up the month of April, Sturgis High School hosted the Black Hills Track Classic Saturday at Woodle Field.

Its one of the largest track meets in the area.

This year, 26 teams from all over western South Dakota competed in the annual event.

Featured highlights from the Black Hills Track Classic

Girls 100 meter dash

- Jordyn Larsen, Custer

Boys 100 meter dash

- Blake Boyster, Custer

Boys Triple Jump

- Terrell Archer, Douglas

Girls Triple Jump

- Avery Kraus, RC Stevens

Girls 100 meter hurdles

- Claire Fierro, RC Stevens

Boys 110 meter hurdles

- Aidan Hedderman, Sturgis

Girls Discus

- Alice Sedlacek, Custer

Girls 1600 meter run

- Brionna Holso, RC Stevens

Boys 4x100 Relay

- Killian Petersen led RC Central to victory

