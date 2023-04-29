STURGIS, SD - As we wrap up the month of April, Sturgis High School hosted the Black Hills Track Classic Saturday at Woodle Field.
Its one of the largest track meets in the area.
This year, 26 teams from all over western South Dakota competed in the annual event.

Featured highlights from the Black Hills Track Classic
Girls 100 meter dash
- Jordyn Larsen, Custer
Boys 100 meter dash
- Blake Boyster, Custer
Boys Triple Jump
- Terrell Archer, Douglas
Girls Triple Jump
- Avery Kraus, RC Stevens
Girls 100 meter hurdles
- Claire Fierro, RC Stevens
Boys 110 meter hurdles
- Aidan Hedderman, Sturgis
Girls Discus
- Alice Sedlacek, Custer
Girls 1600 meter run
- Brionna Holso, RC Stevens
Boys 4x100 Relay
- Killian Petersen led RC Central to victory
