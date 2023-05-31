RAPID CITY, S.D. - After nine days off, Rapid City Post 22 finally returned to action Tuesday for a doubleheader against the Sturgis Titans.
The Hardhats were coming off a big series against Cheyenne in which they won two out of three against the Sixers.
On the other hand, it marked the first games of the year for the Titans after they wrapped up the high school portion of their season.
Post 22 won the first game by a score of 12-0.
The second game started out as a pitcher's duel.
But the Hardhats scored late to win 7-1.
Overall, Palmer Jacobs had five strike outs for Post 22 in the second game, while Beau Peters finished with seven strike outs for the Titans.
Both Post 22 and Sturgis will compete in the Black Hills Veterans Classic which runs from June 1-4 at both Pete Lien Field and the Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark.
Sturgis will play Post 32 on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Post 22 will host Lincoln Southwest High School on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.