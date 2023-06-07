STURGIS, S.D.-- It may be a little longer than anticipated before the city of Sturgis gets their water park. Last month the city had the park narrowed down to three design and began having residents comment on which they preferred. The city council was to use that information at it's Monday meeting to make a final choice but the mayor says they need more time. Mayor Mark Carstensen says increased construction costs has forced the council to reconsider its options .
The initial estimate for the project was $5.5 million. However, the costs of the initial design far exceeds that. Sturgis Director of Communications Deb Holland says, "It was a reality check for the council to say we need to determine what are the amenities we want to keep with this project and what are the things that we think we can do without and phase in at a later time."
A TIF, Tax Increment Finance District, around homes and commercial developments in the Vanocker Development will pay for the Adventure Park Project.
