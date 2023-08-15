Charles and Heather Maude are the driving force behind Maude Hog & Cattle, a multi-generational agricultural enterprise rooted in Custer and Pennington counties, South Dakota. Their operations encompass cattle, hogs, small grain crops, and hay production, while they also market beef and pork directly to consumers, primarily through the Black Hills farmers market.
With roots dating back to 1907, when Charles's great-grandparents initiated the family farm, Maude Hog & Cattle epitomizes the essence of tradition, resilience, and sustainability. Today, Charles is the fifth generation to helm this venture, determined to pass down the agricultural way of life to his children, who could potentially be the sixth generation.
The couple's core aim is to deliver high-quality beef and pork products, which they achieve by prioritizing direct connections with consumers. Their participation in the Black Hills farmers market allows them to engage with their community and offer a diverse range of products nurtured with care and dedication.
Balancing heritage with modern practices, the Maudes have expanded their land holdings over the years, all the while maintaining a deep commitment to responsible land management and livestock care. Their approach exemplifies a harmonious integration of tried-and-true wisdom with contemporary techniques.
Central to their success is Charles's expertise in formulating specialized rations for their hogs and cattle. He ensures that each animal's nutritional needs are met at various stages of growth, resulting in healthy and robust livestock that yield premium products for consumers.
Collaborations with local butcher shops further enhance the journey from farm to table. The Maude Hog & Cattle team partners with high-quality establishments such as Midwestern Meat Locker in Newell, South Dakota, and Western Heritage Meat Company in Sheridan, Wyoming. These partnerships ensure that customers receive meat products that meet their preferences and requirements.
For those curious about the intricacies of their operations, Maude Hog & Cattle maintains an informative website that delves into their history, practices, and day-to-day workings. Additionally, their active presence on social media platforms provides a firsthand look at the daily rhythms of farm life.
Amidst their triumphs, the Maudes face ongoing challenges, notably the need for reliable processing facilities in their region. They believe that encouraging more entrants into the agricultural industry could help alleviate this concern and sustain their operations.
Maude Hog & Cattle embodies the spirit of family, dedication, and a deep connection to the land. Their enduring commitment to responsible farming practices and their ability to offer premium products directly to consumers exemplify a legacy built upon unwavering values and a love for agriculture.