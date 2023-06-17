FORT PIERRE, SD - The South Dakota High School Finals Rodeo wrapped up Saturday in Fort Pierre.
The state champions were crowned in several different events.
Plus, the top four finishers in each event advance to the National High School Finals Rodeo coming up in July in Gillette, Wyoming.
For complete results click here.
The following is a list of the state champions and the top four finishers in each event.
The total points is the points that were accumulated at the regional and state rodeos.
South Dakota High School Rodeo Queen
Avari Dorrence
Bareback Riding
1. Kashton Ford, Sturgis 88.50 total points
2. Devon Moore, Clear Lake 83.50 points
3. Reece Reder, Fruitdale 77 points
4. Talon Yellow Hawk, Blunt 77 point
Barrel Racing
1. Piper Cordes, Wall 90 total points
2. Claire Verhulst, Reva 84 points
3. Gabi Irving, Pierre 61 points
4. Raylee Fagerhaug, Wessington Springs 57 points
Breakaway Roping
1. Josie Mousel, Colman 63 total points
2. Josie Menzel, Quinn 57.50 points
3. Ella Fagerhaug, Wessington Springs 56.50 points
4. Jaelyn Wendt, Newell 51 points
4. Landry Haugen, Sturgis 51 points
Bull Riding
1. Kash Krogman, New Underwood 76.50 total points
2. Raile Joens, Belle Fourche 62 points
2. Thayne Elshere, Hereford 62 points
4. Reece Reder, Fruitdale 59.50 points
Boys Cutting
1. Caden Stoddard, Norris 78 total points
2. Cody Dirkes, Hermosa 73.50 points
3. Gabe Glines, Smithwick 68 points
4. Braden Routier, Buffalo 62 points
Goat Tying
1. Landry Haugen, Sturgis 86 total points
2. Mataya Ward, Fruitdale 74 points
3. Brylee Grubb, Spearfish 73 points
4. T. Merrill, Wall 55.50 points
Girls Cutting
1. Landry Haugen, Sturgis 82.50 total points
2. Sydney Stahl, Kimball 71.50 points
3. Tava Sexton, Whitewood 69.50 points
4. Piper Hanson, Burke 68.50 points
Pole Bending
1. Aspen Vining, Buffalo 76 total points
2. Taylor McGregor, Canistota 60 points
3. Sophie Hruby, Hemingford, NE 59 points
4. Summer Schmaltz, Valley Springs 54 points
4. Tyra Gates, Miller 54 points
Reined Cow Horse
1. Dallie Lawrence, Alzada, MT 89 total points
2. Landry Haugen, Sturgis 80 points
3. Chase Brunsch, Pine Ridge 75.50 points
4. Ryen Sheppick, Pierre 75 points
Saddle Bronc
1. Eastan West, New Underwood 85 total points
2. Thayne Elshere, Hereford 76 points
3. Cade Costello, Newell 69 points
4. Gabriel Fauske, Wall 64.50 points
Steer Wrestling
1. Quinn Moon, Creighton 78 total points
2. Terran Talsma, Springfield 70 points
2. Grey Gilbert, Buffalo 70 points
4. Gage Gilbert, Camp Crook 61 points
Team Roping
1. Rance Bowden, Belle Fourche 82 total points
1. Sern Weishaar, Belle Fourche 82 points
2. Paden Belkham, Blunt 61 points
2. Dalton Porch, Kadoka 61 points
3. Caden Stoddard, Norris 60 points
3. Eastan West, New Underwood 60 points
4. Teagan Gourneau, Presho 59 points
4. Matthew Heathershaw, Quinn 59 points
Tie-down Roping
1. Grey Gilbert, Buffalo 71 total points
2. Tegan Fite, Hermosa 63 points
3. Gabe Glines, Smithwick 55 points
3. Tate Hoffman, Highmore 55 points
Shooting Sports Rifle National Qualifiers
1. Jenna Kruger
2. Lydia Main
3. Candice Aamit
4. Mya Heinje
National Qualifiers for Trap Shooting
1. Jude Sargent
2. Jack Anderson
3. Kyle Sanders
4. Addison Ward