RAPID CITY, S.D. - Sports, video games, swimming and time with friends; these activities usually define a summer day for a twelve-year-old. Xzhavier Red Wing, also known as "Xman" adds an additional activity.
Xman has spent the last summer and this summer mowing lawns. While many young men and women may pick up some extra cash cutting grass, Xman has made a large impression.
Black Hills Cup of Sugar is a Facebook group focused on the community in the Rapid City area with over 23,000 members. As the name implies, it tries to extend the concept of neighbor. "You can help that person and hopefully spread the love so we all have somebody to lean on in a time of need."
Xman has been talked about in Black Hills Cup of Sugar many times.
Xman has been in demand to mow for people. No one has posted anything but great comments about his attitude, his work and about him as a person. He has gotten the best advertising available, word of mouth.
On Wednesday, June 13 Xman's mother, Gwendyllyn Smoke, posted that his mower had broken and they weren't going to be able to mow any more lawns.
In the day following that post, 90 comments of support had been added. It included a comment from Ashley Cline, offering to buy a mower for Xman. Later, Xman's mother updated the post to share the good news.
Ashley Cline and her partner Michael Johnston own A&M Releveling. They knew they wanted to help and were able to buy a new mower so that Xman could keep mowing through the summer. We were able to go and see Xman open his new mower and mow this first lawn with it.
It was great to meet Xman and Gwyndylln and see the work ethic the young man has. If you are interested in seeing the interviews with Xman, Gwyndyllyn and Ashley and Michael, see the video below.
If you are interested in booking Xman this summer, reach out in the Black Hills Cup of Sugar Facebook group.