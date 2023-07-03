RAPID CITY, S.D. - Two weeks ago, we brought you the story of a young man who started his own mowing business and earned a reputation for his professionalism. Xman then hit a roadblock, his mower broke and left him unable to work on any more lawns. That's when a local couple, Ashley and Michael, who own a small business themselves stepped in and purchased a new mower for Xman.

When we shared this story, we were overwhelmed by the responses that viewers had to the story. Here is a small collection of them.

Xman's mother, Gwendyllyn Smoke, recognized a need for an easier way to contact them. She set up a new profile for her son that will serve as a way to book them.

If you would like to reach out to Xman for his mowing services, his new page, Xman Red Wing, is linked here.

We have loved getting to bring you this story. If you would like to view our initial story on Xman, we have linked it here.