Wobbly Bobby
Nestled in downtown Rapid City, Wobbly Bobby is a pub for everyone to come together.
With 48 different types of beer on draft, including a lot of local favorites, the drink menu features an excellent selection of whiskey, scotch, bourbons and a specialized cocktail menu.
Take a look at what Wobbly Bobby has to offer!
mahogany wood everywhere. Great for get-togethers, people can use the space for conversations,
business-type meetings early on in the day or local
students can come in and do their homework in a quiet little booth and have a few drinks.
One staple of Wobbly Bobby is the free popcorn that is available to customers and is made fresh every day. They also have a special on Tuesdays called 2-for-1 Tuesday where you buy one beer and get one free.
The pub is open Tuesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. until midnight, but they may stay open past midnight if they are really busy at that time. They are closed Sundays and Mondays.
Games & Trivia
Wobbly Bobby has many different types of games, with Thursday being their designated game day where people come in, they play board games, card games and different styles of card trading games.
Coming this summer, Wobbly Bobby will be getting Cornhole and Giant Jenga for their outside patio area.
Every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. is trivia night and they bring in a pretty great crowd.
For more information, visit Wobbly Bobby’s website.