STURGIS, S.D.– The Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department and EMS Auxiliary have a special fundraiser in place that has been gaining momentum in the community. Fire Chief Scott Lensegrav and Ambulance Director Shawn Fischer explain more about their unique "Chase the Ace" event.

What is Chase the Ace?

According to Fischer, Chase the Ace is a fundraiser that not only raises money for the department and the EMS Auxiliary, but also gives the public a chance to cash in. Now entering week 32 of the fundraiser, Fischer explains that every week a winner is selected and chooses from a series of sealed envelopes with a card inside. "One winner is chosen on Thursday night at 7 p.m. and they get to choose from the numbered envelopes that are left," she said. "And if they choose the Ace of Spades, they will win 50% of our total pot. And if they do not, they win 10% of the sales."

How have sales been going so far?

Both Chief Lensegrav and Shawn Fischer say that in the last two weeks alone sales have been over $10,000 and buyers from Sturgis, the state, and beyond have all participated. And overall, the total sales are around $93,000 and are expected to pass $100,000 possible this week. The fundraiser is planned to go as long as it takes until the Ace of Spades is drawn.

Where does the money go towards?

The funds raised for the department and the auxiliary all go towards essentials needed by first responders, both say. According to Fischer, the facility has an enterprising budget with the city of Sturgis that allows for them to receive a certain amount of money for the program, and similarly from Meade County. "And then we receive reimbursement from insurance. And I think a lot of people do not understand reimbursement from insurance isn't 100%. We get 21% on Medicaid bills. We get about 48% on Medicare bills. Some are even lower than that," she explained. "So for us to keep an ambulance service trained has the best equipment that they can, which is important for our community. If it's my loved one, I want someone well-trained and has [the] equipment to respond."

On the fire side of things, Chief Lensegrav says that they are focused on purchasing machines to clean gear after returning from a call. "Right now it's a big push about keeping everything clean. So that's why we went with the gear washers and dryers so the men and women of the department can keep their gear clean and try to take the possibility of cancer out as much as we can," he said. "And with the money we raise, we've been doing very well with buying that kind of stuff to keep their members safe for the job they do."

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets can be purchased here, and are five dollars each. The group usually hosts the winner selections every Thursday at Loud American, but you do not have to be present to win.

Will they do this fundraiser again?

While it was time-consuming for the department, Chief Lensegrav is hopeful to see the fundraiser return. "You are committed every Thursday night. You have to be at a spot to do all this, to take the ticket sales. You know, all week we are taking ticket sales," he says it is a lot of work if you actually look at it for some people. But it is kind of bringing some of our members together. everybody meets up and they are folding tickets and it's kind of a team-building experience. and I would like to see it happen again."