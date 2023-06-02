The Devils Tower National Monument posted the following on its Facebook:
June Voluntary Climbing Closure – We ask that climbers refrain from climbing June 1st – June 30th
The month of June holds spiritual and cultural significance for the tribes closely associated with Bear Lodge. Every June, we ask that visitors refrain from climbing in the park in order to respect the cultural traditions and values of the tribes who called the Black Hills home long before the establishment of the park in 1906.
This voluntary climbing closure is a part of our climbing management program and has been in effect every year since 1996. Due to this voluntary closure, climbing has seen an 85% decrease in the month of June and we ask that everyone continues to respect this closure this summer as well.
Although Bear Lodge remains a significant site deserving of respect during all other times of the year, June has a larger number of ceremonies with historical ties to the tower. A voluntary ban was what representatives in both the climbing and Native American communities agreed upon so that individuals had the opportunity to learn about Native American culture and choose to respect the closure.
If you are wanting to learn more about Native American culture and Bear Lodge’s significance to the tribes, visit:
What's Bear Lodge?