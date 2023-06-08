SDSD Dog Jog

People love to go out and hang out with their friends. As often as we would like we can go out to eat, grab a drink or play some trivia. However, what about our furry friends? While our dogs may socialize slightly differently than we do, that doesn't mean it's not important. We found five doggie daycares in Rapid City that you can use for your good boy's next outing.

Tyler Mathieson was born and raised in the Black Hills. Tyler loves to perform. Between standup comedy, improv and acting, he finds himself in front of a crowd often. He even met his wife while performing “A Christmas Carol.”