People love to go out and hang out with their friends. As often as we would like we can go out to eat, grab a drink or play some trivia. However, what about our furry friends? While our dogs may socialize slightly differently than we do, that doesn't mean it's not important. We found five doggie daycares in Rapid City that you can use for your good boy's next outing.
Who's a good boy? 5 doggie daycares in Rapid City
Tyler Mathieson
Tyler Mathieson was born and raised in the Black Hills. Tyler loves to perform. Between standup comedy, improv and acting, he finds himself in front of a crowd often. He even met his wife while performing “A Christmas Carol.”
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Top 5
-
Iowa company bid $13M for Minnesota pork plant and will not retain 1,000 workers
-
What you need to know about the 24 residential burglaries in May in Rapid City
-
"How is it levitating?" Video of huge bull snake climbing a tree shared from Custer
-
Crazy Horse Volksmarch: Uniting hikers from around the world for an epic adventure
-
Jason Salamun elected Mayor of Rapid City
Photo Galleries
Shows
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated