RAPID CITY, S.D. - A traveling branch of the Rapid City Public Library could be coming to your neck of the woods soon. The Pop Up Library will be making the rounds this summer in Rapid City and Pennington County. Monday, they set up shop at the Box Elder YMCA located at the new Liberty Center. The pop-up location offers many of the same services as the brick-and-mortar location. You can check out or return books, get a library card, and even get notary services.
The Pop Up Library idea started four years ago to educate the public about the services at the Rapid City Public Library and that you don't need to live in the city to get a card. Rapid City Public Library Book Mobile & Outreach Associate Brady Jones says, "As long as you're within Pennington County, you can get a library card with us. And we also have a deal with the Meade County Library in Sturgis where even Meade County residents can use our library. Just a couple extra hoops we have to jump through, but we can do that really fast."
The Pop Up Library still has seven more stops this summer. To find out where they'll be next CLICK HERE.