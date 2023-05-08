RAPID CITY, S.D. - A traveling branch of the Rapid City Public Library could be coming to your neck of the woods soon. The Pop Up Library will be making the rounds this summer in Rapid City and Pennington County. Monday, they set up shop at the Box Elder YMCA located at the new Liberty Center. The pop-up location offers many of the same services as the brick-and-mortar location. You can check out or return books, get a library card, and even get notary services.

    The Pop Up Library idea started four years ago to educate the public about the services at the Rapid City Public Library and that you don't need to live in the city to get a card. Rapid City Public Library Book Mobile & Outreach Associate Brady Jones says, "As long as you're within Pennington County, you can get a library card with us. And we also have a deal with the Meade County Library in Sturgis where even Meade County residents can use our library. Just a couple extra hoops we have to jump through, but we can do that really fast."

The Pop Up Library still has seven more stops this summer. To find out where they'll be next CLICK HERE.

Tags

Chief Photographer

Dave Kidd was born in Rapid City but spent a good chunk of his life living in several different states while his father served in the United States Air Force. During this time, he also lived in Turkey for a little more than two years (1989-1991) where he was able to experience the people and culture. Around 1996, Dave’s family moved back to Rapid City to be closer to family and has lived here ever since, becoming a 2000 graduate of Stevens High School.

In 2004 Dave began his career in media as photojournalist in Rapid City. Over his 12-year career he has covered stories all over the Hills ranging from human interest pieces to breaking news. In 2015 he joined the NewsCenter1 team as a photojournalist and in the spring of 2016 accepted the position of assignment editor. In the fall of 2019 Dave accepted a new roll in the position of Chief Photographer with NewsCenter1.

During his spare time, Dave enjoys taking trips to the Black Hills National Forest for a scenic drive or hike with his wife Autumn and daughter Ella. Dave also enjoys doing landscape and nature photography.

 