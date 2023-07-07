RAPID CITY, S.D. - As summer is ramping up we see more and more of one of South Dakota's statewide pastimes, construction. Much of that construction is focused on the roads and highways. Some projects, however, focus more on building.
A new building is being built on the southwest corner of the Mt. Rushmore Road and St. Patrick Street intersection. Many people have been asking what that building is going to be. It turns out, a quick service car maintenance shop.
Take5 Oil Change is built around the ideas of quick oil changes that are provided while you stay in your car. Take5 will also check the other fluid levels while you are waiting and check your tire pressure. Some locations offer car washes as well, but it is unclear if the Rapid City location will offer them at this time.
Take5 currently has locations in 35 states with South Dakota to be the 36th.
