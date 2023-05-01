RAPID CITY, S.D.– Year after year, South Dakota School of Mines is ranked as one of, if not the best, returns on investment among American universities. Partly due to their innovative approaches to teaching students, such as using art to further explain classroom studies.
This past week, they expanded their arts and engineering initiative by opening a new glassblowing lab. Fourth-year student Jenna Sayler and more explain the importance of the new lab.
What they had before the new lab
"All we had was our blacksmithing and our welding. And slowly but surely we have added in casting, we have added in clays. And the glass," Sayler explained. Sayler recounts that when glassblowing was added to the school, their "workshop" in The Foundry consisted of a table that she would roll out every time she or anyone would work with glass.
The new lab comes as part of an Arts and Engineering grant from the National Science Foundation, which also brought previous opportunities in ceramics and blacksmithing to the campus. "I had to hook all the tubing up, and it was just like a whole thing that I had to do," she explains. "But now we have our whole wall that we can have, and we have some more torches that eventually we will have a bigger setup for it that I am very excited for."
What the new lab can do for students
On its own, glassblowing is an art form where people can create pieces of art from superheated glass, with temperatures of the materials reaching upwards of 2200 degrees Fahrenheit. Department of Materials and Metallurgy Lecturer Dr. Katrina Donovan also adds that the ability to work with materials at high heat provides students with confidence, since many of them are or will be working with materials and products that utilize heat in some way. "A lot of our students work in high-temp facilities that make I-beams for buildings, structural things," she explained. "So being able to be near something that's hot, and being confident – it is really important. Also, there is a lot of confidence that comes from being able to be near the heat, work with that heat and have an object out of that."
What they will be learning
According to Dr. Donovan and Mind Blown Studios Owner Toni Gerlach, the glassblowing lab will also let students apply their classroom knowledge by exploring different chemical properties and how they mix together to create different colors that show up in the glass pieces they create. Gerlach explains that mixing colors like red and blue to make purple is not as easy as mixing paints. But even with the educational component, the new opportunity provides elements of excitement for students, staff, and the local experts sharing their craft.
"It is really just humbling to be able to show them my craft," Gerlach said. "And then also the best way to become better is just to teach as well, because you're always learning from them."