England's King Charles will be crowned this coming Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London.
In preparation, a service was held at the Abbey this past Saturday to welcome Scotland's "Stone of Destiny."
Also known as the "Stone of Scone" and the "Coronation Stone," it was moved from Edinburgh Castle on Friday. The stone was claimed as a spoil of war by King Edward the first in 1296 and remained in London for 700 years. It was returned to Scotland in 1996.
This is the first time in more than a quarter of a century that the stone has returned to England.
The 275-pound stone is seen as the "Soul of Scotland" and carries significant symbolism for the Scottish people.