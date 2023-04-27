RAPID CITY, S.D. - Are you ready for the weekend? Things are buzzing in and around Rapid City. Check out all these cool and exciting events!
StardustFest at The Deadwood Mountain Grand
Join over 50 vendors for an event that "brings people together to raise a positive vibration through creativity, music, art, wellness, spirituality, local artisans and so much more!" Sounds intense!
April 29, starts at 12 p.m. (link)
A Place For Meow Rescue Spring Garage Sale
Help out A Place For Meow by buying a variety of donated items at their first ever Spring Garage Sale!
April 29, starts at 8 a.m. (link)
American Cornhole League Open and Pro Shootout
Yes, you read that right! There is an American Cornhole League! And the best part about this event is that anyone is welcome to compete in it! Check the link for details on how to sign up.
April 28 - 30, starts at 8 a.m. (link)
Rowan Grace at The Custer Beacon
You know her from The Voice and her interviews here at NC1, now see her LIVE! Check out Rowan Grace and her band of all-star Black Hills musicians live at the Custer Beacon.
April 28, at 7:30 p.m. (link)
Wind Cave National Park Bird Hike
Did you ever want to be a bird watcher? Join Dr. Jen Fowler for a short hike and learn tips and tricks for identifying birds!
April 30, starts at 9 a.m. (link)