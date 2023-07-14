RAPID CITY, S.D. - From the stage of The Voice to the streets of Rapid City, Rowan Grace has played a lot of venues. Thursday night, Grace, her band and several musical guests took the stage to entertain those that came out on a beautiful Thursday night.
Check out these pictures and videos from Thursday night's festivities.
Photos and videos provided by Summer Nights.
