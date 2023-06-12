The National Parks Service set up two trail cameras on a prairie dog colony at Wind Cave for an entire year. Luckily for us, they decided to share the images that they captured. A large variety of species are represented in the images and some incredible moments are captured. Check out the gallery below of some of our favorite images. Scroll to the bottom to watch the whole video.
Watch: A Year In A Prairie Dog Colony at Wind Cave
Tyler Mathieson
Tyler Mathieson was born and raised in the Black Hills. Tyler loves to perform. Between standup comedy, improv and acting, he finds himself in front of a crowd often. He even met his wife while performing “A Christmas Carol.”
