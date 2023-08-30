RAPID CITY, S.D. - In January 2015, the Helpline Center introduced the Volunteer Connections program to the Black Hills region. This initiative offers the community avenues to engage with volunteer opportunities, while also extending assistance to non-profit organizations in recruiting volunteers and supporting volunteer managers. Volunteering serves as a fantastic avenue to forge new friendships, assist others, and contribute to the community's welfare. The Helpline Center stands ready to aid individuals in discovering enjoyable and meaningful opportunities that benefit both themselves and the community. The Volunteer Connections program plays a vital role as the bridge connecting enthusiastic community volunteers with the nonprofit organizations that require their support. This initiative operates as the volunteer center in three South Dakota communities: Sioux Empire, Black Hills, and Brookings County. Beyond curating a comprehensive database of numerous volunteer opportunities, Volunteer Connections also furnishes valuable resources and information to non-profit entities and businesses. Here are some of the current volunteer opportunities available in the Black Hills community.
Volunteer opportunities
Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep
Updated
Aug 29, 2023
Photography
Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep offers a volunteer opportunity in photography. This role involves using your camera to capture moments for parents experiencing the loss of a baby. By documenting these moments, you contribute to the healing process for families while preserving the baby's memory. Volunteer Photographers provide support during the limited time parents have with their babies, mainly at hospitals, and the resulting photos are retouched in black and white. This on-call volunteer position is available in the Black Hills region. To learn more, reach out to Melanie at 719-370-4230 or sign up by
clicking here. Photo Editing
If you have retouching skills and an interest in aiding fellow photographers from home, consider joining NILMDTS. As a remote volunteer, you'll receive four images for retouching, which may feature elements like bruising and skin discoloration. These enhanced images play a vital role in the healing journey of grieving families, validating the presence and legacy of their precious babies. Your retouched work will be evaluated by the NILMDTS Volunteer Application Committee. For details, contact Melanie at 719-370-4230 or click here to volunteer.
South Dakota Junior Achievement
Updated
Aug 29, 2023
Become a Junior Achievement classroom volunteer and make a positive impact on students from Kindergarten through 12th grade. Utilize a pre-developed curriculum to teach about business and economics. Training sessions are mandatory for all volunteers before starting. This is your opportunity to impart your life experiences and wisdom to eager learners. To enroll, reach out to Tessa via email or at 605-336-7318. For further information about Junior Achievement, visit their website.
The Club for Boys
Updated
Aug 29, 2023
Older Boy's Flag Football Coach The Club for Boys is committed to fostering self-esteem and character development in boys within a caring, secure, and enjoyable setting. Serving over 1,300 boys annually from Rapid City and nearby areas, the Club offers a rewarding volunteer opportunity that impacts both you and the boys you engage with. They are currently searching for individuals with a football background and a passion for coaching young people aged 12-17. The Club's season runs from September 1st to November 15th, with Monday practices from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday games from 5:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Your commitment involves a weekly one-hour practice and one game. To volunteer, complete an application, provide references, and pass a background check. For those interested, click here or contact Samantha, the Volunteer and Event Coordinator, at 605-593-0231. Game Room Volenteer Become a Game Room Volunteer with The Club for Boys and make a meaningful impact on young people, even with a limited schedule. They are seeking volunteers available on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The commitment lasts until November 5th and entails submitting an application, references, passing a background check, and being able to lift up to 40lbs. If you're eager to contribute, click here or get in touch with Samantha, the Volunteer and Event Coordinator, via email or at 605-593-0231. Your involvement is highly valued!
DIY-Volunteer-Hygiene-Kits-Male-Female.png
Updated
Aug 29, 2023
This month's highlighted project focuses on hygiene kits. Maintaining cleanliness is crucial for good health, but it's a challenge for many homeless and less fortunate individuals in our community who can't afford these essential supplies.