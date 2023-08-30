Helpline Center

RAPID CITY, S.D. - In January 2015, the Helpline Center introduced the Volunteer Connections program to the Black Hills region. This initiative offers the community avenues to engage with volunteer opportunities, while also extending assistance to non-profit organizations in recruiting volunteers and supporting volunteer managers. Volunteering serves as a fantastic avenue to forge new friendships, assist others, and contribute to the community's welfare. The Helpline Center stands ready to aid individuals in discovering enjoyable and meaningful opportunities that benefit both themselves and the community.

The Volunteer Connections program plays a vital role as the bridge connecting enthusiastic community volunteers with the nonprofit organizations that require their support. This initiative operates as the volunteer center in three South Dakota communities: Sioux Empire, Black Hills, and Brookings County. Beyond curating a comprehensive database of numerous volunteer opportunities, Volunteer Connections also furnishes valuable resources and information to non-profit entities and businesses.

Here are some of the current volunteer opportunities available in the Black Hills community. 

