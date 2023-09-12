RAPID CITY, S.D.– As the weather starts giving us a hint of autumn, tourism in the Black Hills is still going strong for the shoulder season.
Visit Rapid City CEO Brook Kaufman explains that the window of tourism opportunities has been expanding in the region. And even with school back in session, businesses and attractions are not showing signs of a slow-down. "They are still seeing robust visitation. And the demographics of our visitors is changing into this fall season," she said. "So it tends to be couples that are a little bit older, fewer families because kids are back in school. So we see a shift in that. But it's nice to hear that people are still going through our assets or our locations on a regular basis."
Kaufman adds there are three key points helping Visit Rapid City during the off-season: the new sports commission, alternative travel methods, and visitor demographics. "We look at who comes here, what time of year they come, and why," she explained. "Our opportunity is to say, well, is there a more diverse population of visitors that we can approach or market to open up Rapid City as a potential destination? So a lot of things in play to continue to help keep us open and open to the visitor all year long."