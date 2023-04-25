RAPID CITY, S.D.– As part of both an Earth Day tradition and a way to get residents in Rapid City excited about cycling, the downtown brewery held their Bike Swap event on Sunday. Vendors from Rapid City and the Black Hills area had new and used bikes, parts and accessories for sale to not only help the public find what they need, but also to create interest in the cycling community.
"There is a huge cycling community in in the Black Hills, and there are a lot of people that are very enthusiastic with it," Hay Camp Brewing Distribution Manager Ben Peck said. "So this is probably one of the most fun parts of this event is just getting to visit with people you haven't seen maybe over the winter and they get excited about riding bikes whether it's the latest newest thing or something old that we all remember from when we were kids or something that it's great fun."
Vendors paid $10 a table to get into the event with their goods, a portion of the proceeds going to trail maintenance efforts and organizations. Any parts or bikes that were not sold were donated to the Thrive program through Love, INC.