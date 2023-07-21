307586796_1054788988490495_4492149485855086198_n.jpg

Hiking is a popular pastime in the United States. According to Statista, nearly 59 million Americans went hiking in 2021. The Black Hills offers a plethora of trails that are free and open to the public. Now, the biggest question becomes, "Where should I go?"

AllTrails gives outdoor enthusiasts a place to share information, photos, and reviews that help other hikers make decisions on where to go. We have taken AllTrails top 10 trails in the Black Hills and collected them here for you. 

