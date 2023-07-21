Hiking is a popular pastime in the United States. According to Statista, nearly 59 million Americans went hiking in 2021. The Black Hills offers a plethora of trails that are free and open to the public. Now, the biggest question becomes, "Where should I go?"
AllTrails gives outdoor enthusiasts a place to share information, photos, and reviews that help other hikers make decisions on where to go. We have taken AllTrails top 10 trails in the Black Hills and collected them here for you.
Top 10 Hiking Trails Based on AllTrails Reviews
#10 Stratobowl Rim
Photo: Visit Rapid City
The Stratobowl Rim Trail takes you through the historic Stratobowl, where the first high-altitude balloon was launched in 1934. This moderately challenging hike offers panoramic views of the Black Hills and an opportunity to appreciate both nature and aviation history.
#9 Flume Trail
Photo: Visit Rapid City
The Flume Trail presents a scenic hike along an old water flume route, providing a glimpse into the area's historical water supply system. With its wooded surroundings and easy-to-moderate difficulty, this trail offers a great compromise for nature enthusiasts and history buffs.
#8 Buzzard's Roost
Photo: Visit Rapid City
Buzzard's Roost offers a challenging and rewarding hiking experience, leading adventurers to a prominent rocky outcrop with commanding views of the surrounding Black Hills. This strenuous trail is perfect for hikers seeking a memorable and invigorating outdoor adventure.
#7 Cathedral Spires
Photo: Visit Rapid City
Cathedral Spires features a hike amidst the granite spires of the Needles of the Black Hills. This moderate-to-difficult trail promises a memorable journey for those seeking stunning rock formations and a connection with the rugged wilderness.
#6 Lover's Leap
Photo: Visit Rapid City
Lover's Leap is a trail that leads to an overlook with panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. It offers a moderately challenging hike and an opportunity to learn about the legend behind its name.
#5 Crow Peak
Photo: Visit Rapid City
The Crow Peak Trail is a challenging hike in the Northern Black Hills, featuring steep inclines and rewarding views from the summit, where hikers can enjoy panoramic vistas of the surrounding landscapes.
#4 Devil’s Bathtub
The Devil's Bathtub is a unique geological formation located in Spearfish Canyon. This popular hiking destination features a series of pools and cascades, allowing hikers to enjoy a refreshing dip in the crystal-clear waters surrounded by picturesque forest scenery.
#3 Little Devil's Tower Spur
Photo: Visit Rapid City
The Little Devil's Tower Spur is a short and rewarding extension of the Cathedral Spires Trail. This additional hike leads to a rocky outcrop with stunning views of the surrounding Black Hills and offers a memorable experience for those seeking extra adventure.
#2 Sunday Gulch
Photo: Anne Horak Roisum
Sunday Gulch is a scenic trail in Sylvan Lake that takes hikers on a loop through a narrow and rugged canyon. This moderately challenging hike offers beautiful views of the creek, rock formations, and lush vegetation, providing a delightful outdoor experience for nature enthusiasts.
#1 Black Elk Peak
Photo: Visit Rapid City
Black Elk Peak is the highest point in South Dakota and a popular hiking destination. The trail leads through varied terrain, including forests and granite formations, culminating in stunning panoramic views from the summit.