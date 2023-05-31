Alice's Adventure Poster
Image Credit: Flutter Productions Facebook
Alice's Adventures Rehearsals

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rehearsals are underway for, “Alice’s Adventures.” Tickets go on sale on June 1 at flutterproductions.com 24/7 or by calling 605.394.1786 from 12-5 PM or you can purchase your tickets in person at the Performing Arts Center a Rapid City Box Office located at 601 Columbus St. on the backside of the building, their hours are from 12 to 5 PM . Don’t be late for this very important date!