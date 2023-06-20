RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the heat finally starting to set in across Rapid City and the Black Hills, so comes the urge to crank the air conditioning on high. However, Black Hills Energy has some tips to keep the bills low and the energy savings high.
Mind the gap(s)
Whether it is the door or the window, you want to make sure that any spaces or gaps where air can escape are filled. For windows, run your hand in front of the area to feel for any air escaping, which can be filled in by caulking the opening. For doors, a good rule to remember is to take a quarter and slide it under the space at the bottom. if the quarter goes through, some weatherproofing materials and strips can help close the space up to avoid cool air from escaping. "You can save upwards of 10 to 15% in your energy usage if you caulk your windows and check your doors, feel for any air that may be coming through that the gap in the bottom and invest in some weather stripping," Black Hills Energy Community Affairs Manage Lynn Kendall said.
Check the thermostat
Switching to programmable thermostat is another effective method in making energy-efficient choices. These devices make it easy to set a particular setting for the day, and can keep you from accidentally setting the air conditioner on high and forgetting to turn it off. "72, 72 and 73 is a comfortable and energy saving temperature to keep your thermostat set at," she said.
Filters and foliage
Kendall also recommends changing air filters frequently, especially for people living in areas that have dirt roads that are used often, as vehicles going by can kick up a lot of dirt. She says every three months is an ideal time period to check and change out air filters. And if looking for some more natural energy-efficient choices, some new plants can make a noticeable difference. "Planting trees– maybe you can put some thought into where you place the trees on your lot to get optimal shade and some of your key windows in your house," she added. "And then you use nature in your landscaping to help reduce the heat that will be into your home this summer."