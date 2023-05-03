Three things to know about a new tourism opportunity in South Dakota focused on Native American culture

RAPID CITY, S.D. — With the height of tourism season a few months out, an organization made possible by state and tribal leaders is preparing to open a new travel experience for visitors that highlights the culture and lands of the Lakota, Dakota, and Nakota people in South Dakota. Secretary Jim Hagen of Travel South Dakota and Dew Bad Warrior from George Washington University talk about the newly-created South Dakota Native Tourism Alliance and the work done to shift the tourism focus to a unique perspective.
The South Dakota Native Tourism Alliance
As far back as 2019, the seeds for a new tourism opportunity in the state of South Dakota were planted in partnership with state tourism and tribal officials.
“Really it was taking an inventory,” said Hagen. “First, what is the product there and then what sort of structure is in place currently? And if there is no structure, how can we assist to start building that foundation to help them put together a tourism structure? And I am so happy to report four years later we’re starting to see some great things happening.”
According to the group’s website, 14.5 million visitors to the state brought in close to $3 billion to the State’s GDP in 2019. A tourism assessment put on by George Washington University brought together dozens of officials from the nine federally-recognized tribes in the state to form the tourism alliance. The assessment also created a plan for establishing a tourism industry to help contribute to the area and increase quality of life for Native American communities.
“We have huge international tour operators and domestic tour operators who are adding products, adding itineraries that include our tribal nations. One in particular that is a major tour operator Trafalgar, not only globally but in America, has started a nine-day tribal itinerary. It will start in Rapid City. It moves to Pine Ridge, then Mission through Chamberlain and Pierre and then up to North Dakota,” Hagen said. “It’s a nine-day trip and six of those nine days are spent in South Dakota. And that is only happening as a result of this Native Tourism Alliance in the interest they have built.”
The Excitement
According to Hagen and Bad Warrior, the first tour is taking place in the early summer. The nine-day itinerary will feature a group of visitors that could be visiting from as far as Europe.
“It is really exciting just to bring new travelers to our tribal lands,” Bad Warrior said. “Getting our tour guides ready and the tours ready on the ground, we have been preparing for this last year. We did mock tours, some run-throughs and are just really excited to be able to showcase the beauty of our tribal lands.”
According to Hagen, international tourism is at about 75% of what it was before the pandemic in 2019. However, besides economic benefits and increased visitors, these new trips give residents a way of putting themselves on a national and even international map.
“It is bringing that education to our side of the story, being able to share our perspective–from a Lakota perspective,” said Bad Warrior. “There are stories out there, but we just want to be able to share it the way we want to.”
The Future
As the South Dakota Native Tourism Alliance makes moves in the future once things get moving and the first groups begin their tours, Bad Warrior already has an idea of how the alliance is looking to make moves. One major aspect involves more promotion of events online.
“One of our goals that we are hoping to work on this year is being able to showcase some of our events on our website on the South Dakota Native Tourism Alliance website and working directly with the tribes to be able to showcase and highlight the different powwows that are going on and events throughout the year to bring more attendance; to get the attendance up for their amazing events,” Bad Warrior explained.
Also up towards the top of the list is creating a physical presence for the tourism alliance for people to book tours directly through the tribes.
“We are hoping to build the capacity for that and have the South Dakota Native Tourism Alliance be established as an official organization so that we can help support our tribes and tribal tourism,” Bad Warrior said.