STURGIS, S.D. - If you're looking for something to do in Sturgis this weekend, the city-wide yard sale is being put on by the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce Saturday. There are about 70 locations people can visit and shop at all day, with a number of places begin at 7 a.m. or 8 a.m.
The yard sale is also a chance to socialize and get to know people in the community.
"There is a lot. Everyone has something different. There's everything from handmade tables to books and everything in between. There's also waffles and that's always exciting," Kadence Gleason, events coordinator of the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce, said. "It's a way for this community to meet each other and we also do it just cause it's a very favorited event that we do. It's right before the city-wide cleanup. So it helps people get rid of some stuff before they have to throw the rest out."
With almost 70 locations, the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce has maps and a full list available both outside their office, 2040 Junction Ave., and on their Facebook page.
Sturgis Love INC
Sturgis Love INC is one of the sale locations on Saturday that will have a few food options throughout the day as well as items to sell. They are number eight on the list at 1242 Sherman St.
They've been taking donations for Saturday, and what they get from the sales will go toward fixing up their new location.
Items that might be available there while shopping include:
- Homemade breakfast burritos
- Homemade cinnamon rolls
- Cookies
- Hotdogs and lemonade for lunch
- Washer and dryer
- Tires
- Tools
- Kids and adult books
- Clothes for all ages and sizes
- Kids toys
"This will be our first year for Sturgis Love INC to participate in the city-wide yard sale because we have just been donated this house that we moved into at March 1. And the couple that owned it previously, sadly, passed away unexpectedly and they wanted to donate this house for the good of Sturgis," Becky Meisner, ministry coordinator of Sturgis Love INC, said. "The grantors that were in the estate chose Sturgis Love INC for this house, and we're just so grateful. It's a huge donation and it gave us a lot of room to work our business out of Sturgis Love INC to help in the community with many different areas."
How Love INC Helps the Community
Love INC has a connection center where people can call and talk to someone if they're hurting, recently experienced some hard times or just need someone to talk to.
There are two different ministries they have help in different ways. One is a furniture ministry which allows people to volunteer for three to four hours to receive gently-used furniture. It can be mattresses and a comforter with sheets, small kitchen appliances and utensils, or dressers, chairs and couches. The second ministry provides diapers, pullups and wipes to families that need them through a local church.
There are free Life INC classes for anyone in the community that teaches people new skills on parenting, budgeting and more, and they also offer a free meal and children's ministry.