Paisley2

RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Humane Society of the Black Hills says that it has more than 5,000 animals come through the shelter every year. Some of these are pets who have gotten lost and are ready to go back home. Others, unfortunately, don't have a home to go to. 

Currently the Humane Society has 57 dogs that are looking for a place to call home. Adopting a dog is a commitment that can last up to twenty years and is not for everyone. However, for some out there, the relationship created can enrich both of their lives immeasurably.

Check out these dogs who are currently available to be adopted. 

To visit a dog or to see more about other animals available for adoption, visit https://www.hsbh.org/ today. 

