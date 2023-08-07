RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Humane Society of the Black Hills says that it has more than 5,000 animals come through the shelter every year. Some of these are pets who have gotten lost and are ready to go back home. Others, unfortunately, don't have a home to go to.
Currently the Humane Society has 57 dogs that are looking for a place to call home. Adopting a dog is a commitment that can last up to twenty years and is not for everyone. However, for some out there, the relationship created can enrich both of their lives immeasurably.
Check out these dogs who are currently available to be adopted.
Dogs currently available for adoption
Apex (Ape)
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 52896662 Breed: Terrier, Pit Bull/Mix Age: 4 years 1 month 20 days Gender: Male Size: Large Color: Red/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes No Small Kids Intake Date: 6/15/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Meet Apex, a charming and fun-loving pit bull mix weighing 68.6 pounds. He's a ball-chasing enthusiast and would love a playmate to join him. Being toy-motivated, training him will be a breeze. Apex already knows a few commands and is a good listener. He might pull on the leash out of excitement, but a little guidance will help him improve. Apex is super friendly and loves to greet everyone he meets. His cute flopping ear is sure to bring a smile to your face. After a long day, he'll be more than happy to curl up next to you for a cozy movie time.
Athos
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 53813100 Breed: Great Dane/Mix Age: 2 years 6 months 12 days Gender: Male Size: XL Color: Fawn/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Unknown Intake Date: 7/24/2023 Stage: Available
Meet Athos, a timid Great Dane weighing 93lbs. As a large breed dog, he'd appreciate a home with ample space for play. Athos arrived as a stray with his two brothers, so not much is known about his past. His true personality is still emerging, but he enjoys sniffing his surroundings and going for walks. He could use some weight gain, and his new family can help with that. Athos tends to be fearful and seeks an owner who can patiently build his confidence. Loud noises frighten him, but with understanding and patience, he'll grow more comfortable. Athos is looking for a family that can dedicate time to working with him, helping him become the strong and confident boy he has the potential to be.
Bear
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 52879765 Breed: Rottweiler/Mix Age: 2 years 1 month 17 days Gender: Male Size: Large Color: Black/Brown Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Partially Intake Date: 6/13/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Bear is a friendly and affectionate Rottweiler mix, weighing 46 pounds. He's eager to learn and is currently working on mastering basic commands. He loves going for walks, exploring the outdoors, and has a fondness for water. Bear is doing well with kennel training and enjoys being around people. He would thrive in an active home with a big yard. Bring Bear into your family for lots of joy and affection.
Beee
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 52863301 Species: Dog Breed: Alaskan Husky/Mix Age: 2 years 7 months 24 days Gender: Female Size: Large Color: White/Grey Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Unknown Intake Date: 6/11/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Meet Bee, the affectionate Alaskan Husky mix weighing 72.6 lbs. Bee is a large dog who enjoys having lots of room to roam, so a large yard would be perfect for her. She's already learned several commands and walks very well on a leash.
Bee is a social butterfly who loves going for walks and meeting new people. She enjoys being brushed, and her thick white coat will require brushing a few times a year to keep it in good condition. Although she's a bit nervous in the shelter environment, her true personality is waiting to shine through with the right family.
Toys and treats are starting to catch Bee's interest, and she's on her way to learning tricks. With a good snack as motivation, she'll be impressing you in no time! Bee would love a family that can give her the love and care she desires. Despite a rough start, her friends at the shelter have shown her how wonderful life can be, and she's ready for her forever home.
If you're looking for a loving and loyal companion, consider giving Bee the chance to continue her journey and bring joy to your home. With her sweet nature and potential for learning, she's sure to be a delightful addition to your family.
Blizzard
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 53803193 Breed: Alaskan Husky/Mix Age: 6 months 4 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Unknown Intake Date: 7/22/2023 Adoption Price: $300.00 Stage: Available
Meet Blizzard, the energetic Husky weighing 27 pounds. As a young pup, she is full of puppy energy that seems to be never-ending! She'll need an active family that can keep up with her lively spirit, providing plenty of walks, hikes, and runs to satisfy her curiosity about the world. Training is essential for her to develop good manners and become a wonderful companion. Blizzard is eager to learn and will respond well to patience and love. When she's not busy learning, you'll find her prancing after toys, always ready to play. If you're ready for an adventure with an affectionate and spirited pup, Blizzard is the perfect match for you!
Brixley
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 53711924 Breed: Alaskan Husky/Mix Age: 2 years 25 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Black/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Unknown Intake Date: 7/9/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Meet Brixley, the adorable and affectionate husky weighing 40 pounds. Despite being a husky, she has a surprisingly calm demeanor, though she still has her playful moments. Squeaky toys bring her endless joy, and she loves being the center of attention. Brixley enjoys daily exercise, so going for long walks or runs together will be a perfect way to keep her happy and healthy. Training will also help her become a well-behaved and obedient companion. With her thick fur, she's ideal for outdoor adventures, and she can't wait to find someone to share squeaky toy playtime and explore the world together! If you're seeking an active and loving husky, Brixley might be the perfect match for you!
Brouton.jpg
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Buford
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 53755933 Breed: Mixed Breed, Medium (up to 44 lbs fully grown)/Mix Age: 6 years 20 days Gender: Male Size: Medium Color: Brown/Tan Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Unknown Intake Date: 7/15/2023 Adoption Price: $300.00 Stage: Available
Meet Buford, a friendly mixed breed weighing a sturdy 51lbs. He is the epitome of a happy and friendly canine, always wagging his tail with excitement, especially when meeting new people and furry friends. Buford adores attention and will shower you with affectionate kisses. He has good manners and has already mastered the command to sit, but he's eager to learn more of his basic commands to become an even better pup. Buford is a gentle soul, making him the perfect companion for leisurely strolls through the park, where he can take in the world around him at a relaxed pace. If you're looking for a lovable, well-mannered walking buddy to explore the world with, Buford is your guy! Together, you can create lasting memories on your adventures.
Cali
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 52571828 Species: Dog Breed: Bloodhound/Mix Age: 1 year 3 months 1 day Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Red Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Unknown No Cats Intake Date: 7/31/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Meet Cali, the friendly and curious hound weighing 46.8lbs. As a young and eager puppy, she is filled with excitement for the world around her. Being a breed known for its exceptional nose, Cali has a natural talent for sniffing out scents and exploring her surroundings. She has shown her friendly nature with people, and she did well with the children she lived with previously.
Cali understands the importance of training and is eager to learn and become the best version of herself. She is ready to work on basic commands, leash manners, and social skills. Positive reinforcement and praise are her motivation, and she thrives on the guidance she receives.
For this energetic girl, a home with a yard and a fence is essential, as she needs plenty of exercise throughout the day. After an active day, she loves cuddle time and would appreciate having someone to curl up next to at night.
If you're looking for a sweet and curious companion with a great nose for adventure, consider meeting Cali and giving her the loving home she deserves.
Callisto
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 48457251 Species: Dog Breed: Terrier, American Pit Bull/Mix Age: 5 years 11 months 19 days Gender: Female Size: Large Color: Black/Tan Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes No Dogs: Yes Intake Date: 3/25/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Callisto is a lovable 70lb Terrier mix who adores spending time with people and staying active. Going for walks brings her great joy, and she is friendly and sociable, always excited to make new friends. While she is well-trained in basic commands, she could use some help improving her leash manners, as she is a strong dog who could benefit from polite leash walking. Nevertheless, she is incredibly obedient and eager to please. Callisto would love to be an outdoor girl, enjoying camping and fishing, and she thrives in an active environment. If you're looking for an energetic and affectionate companion, Callisto might be the perfect match for your adventurous family. Visit her today to see if you're made for each other.
Cedar
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 53773697 Breed: American Blue Heeler/Mix Age: 8 years 17 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Blond Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 7/18/2023 Adoption Price: $90.00 Stage: Available
Meet Cedar, the seasoned Blue Heeler mix, weighing 54 pounds. With her wealth of wisdom and experience, she's an expert explorer of the great outdoors. While a bit shy at first, Cedar warms up quickly with a friendly wag of her tail. She loves meeting new people and furry friends. Cedar has lived with cats before and did well with them. Belly rubs are her ultimate weakness, and she'll be your fast friend if you indulge her with those. Let's embark on new adventures together, as Cedar shows you the wonders of the world from a more experienced perspective.
Chase
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 51517073 Species: Dog Breed: Retriever, Labrador/Mix Age: 5 years 8 months 23 days Gender: Male Size: Large Color: Golden Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Partially No Cats: Yes No Small Kids: Yes Intake Date: 7/5/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Chase is a 60lb dog who absolutely loves to run! While he's super friendly, he can be a bit timid around new environments and people initially. However, with a little time, he warms up and becomes an amazing and affectionate companion. Chase adores attention and cuddles, especially once he's familiar with you. A game of fetch with a ball is his weakness, making him a fun and playful companion. Having a yard to play in would be ideal for him. Chase enjoys quiet walks at night, followed by snuggling up to watch a good movie. He's looking for a loving family who can help build up his confidence. He loves everyone and hopes to be loved in return. If you're ready to provide the forever home Chase has been waiting for, he'll be a loyal and affectionate member of your family.
Chloe
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 53663570 Breed: Retriever, Labrador/Mix Age: 11 months 3 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Black/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Partially No Dogs: Yes No Small Kids: Yes Intake Date: 7/1/2023 Adoption Price: $300.00 Stage: Available
Meet Chloe, the beautiful and friendly Labrador mix! Weighing 41.4 pounds, she's the perfect size for cuddling and playing. Chloe can be a bit shy at first, but with patience and kindness, she'll show her true self. She adores playing with her sister, Misty, and they make the best of friends. Chloe may benefit from some extra encouragement and positive reinforcement to boost her confidence. Food is an excellent motivator for her, and treats are sure to win her heart. With your understanding and love, Chloe is certain to become your loyal best friend and bring endless joy to your life.
Copper Jo
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 44411341 Species: Dog Breed: Terrier, American Pit Bull/Mix Age: 4 years 9 months 13 days Gender: Male Size: Large Color: Tan/Brown Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes No Cats: Yes Intake Date: 3/4/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Copper Jo is an active and adventurous 54lb Pit Bull mix, seeking an equally energetic family. He loves running and playing fetch, always eager for a game with a ball or even his beloved pet rock. With a fondness for kids and toys, Copper Jo craves attention and would thrive in a home where he can be the center of love and playtime. As he tends to chase small animals, a home without cats or small pets would suit him best. Copper Jo is currently working on his basic commands and leash walking skills, and he would be delighted to have a family that can continue his training journey. His charming smile can brighten anyone's day, and once he gets to know you, he becomes a total lovebug who loves cuddling. If you're looking for an affectionate and spirited companion, Copper Jo might be the perfect match for you. Visit him today to see if your hearts align for a forever home together.
Daloris
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 52881894 Breed: Chinese Shar-Pei/German Shepherd Age: 8 months 18 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Black/Brown Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Unknown Intake Date: 6/13/2023 Adoption Price: $300.00 Stage: Available
Meet Dolaris, a sweet and shy Chinese Shar-Pei mix weighing 38lbs. Building trust with her is key to unlocking her true personality. As a puppy, she's eager to learn and discover new things, and her hidden talent might be agility. Dolaris can feel apprehensive in new situations, but with a confident person to guide her, she'll blossom into a confident and adventurous dog. She's still learning her basics and walks well on a leash. Dolaris would thrive in a home with someone who can spend lots of time with her and shower her with love. Will you be her forever family?
Damian
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 52902002 Breed: Terrier, American Pit Bull/Retriever, Labrador Age: 2 years 10 months 19 days Gender: Male Size: Large Color: Black/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Unknown Intake Date: 6/16/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Meet Damian, a sturdy 78-pound Pit Bull mix with a love for exploration and adventure! He's curious and always ready to discover new places and scents. Damian is friendly and approachable, but he could use some training to improve his manners. He's eager to learn and would thrive with guidance and structure. Damian enjoys socializing and interacting with both humans and other animals. If you're looking for a pup to embark on thrilling adventures with and willing to invest time and effort into training, Damian might just be the perfect companion for you!
Donna
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 52468046 Species: Dog Breed: Terrier, Pit Bull/Mix Age: 1 year 3 months 16 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Tan/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Unknown Intake Date: 4/19/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Meet Donna, a super sweet terrier mix weighing 43lbs. She adores gentle pets and loves meeting new people, especially when they offer her treats. Donna enjoys being outside, smelling the flowers, and going on walks by the river. She walks well on a leash and is eager to learn all her basic commands. Donna is searching for her forever home, and she promises to be the sweetest and most loyal companion anyone could ask for. If you're looking for a loving and affectionate furry friend, Donna might just be the perfect match for you.
Duke
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 53855502 Breed: Border Collie/Mixed Breed, Medium (up to 44 lbs fully grown) Age: 1 month 8 days Gender: Male Size: Medium Color: White/Black Spayed/Neutered: Not specified Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes No Dogs No Cats Intake Date: 7/30/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Meet Duke, the enthusiastic Border Collie weighing 59 pounds. He's a ball of energy and always ready for fun and adventure! Duke loves chasing toys and is incredibly fast. But what he loves even more is giving warm hugs and showering you with love and affection. He's a quick learner and knows some commands, but he could use a little work on holding them for longer durations. With some patience and consistent training, Duke will excel at his commands in no time. If you're ready for an exciting training journey and a strong bond with a loving companion, Duke is the perfect match for you!
Enzo
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 50571045 Species: Dog Breed: Mixed Breed, Medium (up to 44 lbs fully grown)/Mix Age: 1 year 3 months 20 days Gender: Male Size: Small Color: White/Tan Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 1/13/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Enzo is an outgoing and friendly 42lb mixed breed dog who loves meeting new people. He thrives on affection and cherishes moments of getting pets and cuddles from his favorite humans. Playing with toys brings him immense joy, and he can spend hours chasing after them. Enzo's energetic nature is complemented by his enthusiasm for going on runs and adventures, particularly enjoying hikes to unwind and relax. While he may experience some separation anxiety, his happiness and sense of security are most profound when surrounded by his beloved human companions. Overall, Enzo is an affectionate and sociable pup who would cherish being your constant companion. Together, you can embark on incredible adventures and forge lasting memories. If you're seeking an energetic and loving furry friend, Enzo might be the perfect fit for you.
Harley
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 52560858 Species: Dog Breed: Shepherd/Boxer Age: 1 year 8 months 2 days Gender: Female Size: Large Color: Tan/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 5/2/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Meet Harley, a beautiful and sweet Shepherd/Boxer mix weighing 59lbs. At first, she might appear shy, but her gentle eyes and affectionate nature will win you over. Harley's heart is pure gold, and she absolutely adores treats, especially pieces of chicken. She's already making progress with her basic commands and walks well on a leash. Playing fetch with balls is one of her favorite pastimes, so get ready for some fun playtime together. Though she might be a bit reserved at first, Harley will warm up to you in no time, showing her happy-go-lucky self. She loves being outdoors with people, keeping you company while you work in the garden or engage in other yard projects. Nothing pleases her more than relaxing on her doggie bed, getting slow pets, and feeling loved. If you're looking for a gentle and affectionate companion, Harley might be the perfect addition to your family.
Jax
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 52863010 Species: Dog Breed: Terrier, American Pit Bull/Mix Age: 2 years 3 months 29 days Gender: Male Size: Large Color: Black Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes No Cats Intake Date: 6/11/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Meet Jax, the friendly Pit Bull mix weighing 69 pounds. Jax is a social butterfly and loves to greet people of all ages with a wagging tail and a big smile. He is full of energy and would thrive in an active family that can match his zest for life.
Jax is an enthusiastic runner, so if you enjoy running too, he would make the perfect running buddy. He also enjoys bathtime and loves feeling all squeaky clean. When it's bedtime, Jax is a snuggle enthusiast and would love to curl up next to you in bed.
While Jax is great with humans, he prefers a cat-free home as he isn't compatible with feline friends. He excels at training and has mastered the art of rolling over. However, on a leash, Jax's enthusiasm might cause him to pull hard, so a firm grip is necessary.
If you're looking for an energetic and affectionate companion, Jax might be the perfect addition to your family. With his friendly demeanor and playful nature, he's sure to bring endless joy and love to your home.
Jax
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 53809238 Breed: Border Collie/Shepherd Age: 1 year 6 months 14 days Gender: Male Size: Medium Color: Black/Brown Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes No Dogs No Cats No Small Kids Intake Date: 7/23/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Meet Jax, a 35-pound Border Collie full of energy and enthusiasm. He is closely bonded with his sister Ladi and they hope to find a forever home together. Jax can be a bit nervous around fast movements, so a home without small kids would be best. However, he absolutely loves spending time with people who understand his needs and can give him the attention and exercise he craves. A secure home with plenty of space for him to run and play freely would be an ideal match for his active nature. With the right family, Jax is sure to thrive and bring endless joy to their lives.
Jaxx
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 53759529 Breed: Retriever, Flat-Coated/Retriever Age: 1 year 6 months 21 days Gender: Female Size: Large Color: Chocolate Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Unknown Intake Date: 7/12/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Meet Jaxx, a friendly retriever weighing 42 pounds. While she may seem a bit jumpy and shy at first, once she warms up to you, get ready for an overflow of sweetness and affection. Jaxx adores attention and would thrive in a home where she can receive lots of love and care. With boundless energy, she's always up for playtime and outdoor adventures. One of her unique traits is her habit of "talking" to you, using adorable vocalizations to express herself and engage in conversations. Jaxx is still working on her basic commands and leash walking skills, so she would appreciate your help with that. If you have a yard for her to run around and get her energy out, and you're looking for a devoted companion to bond with, Jaxx is the perfect partner to embark on this incredible journey together!
Kiara
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 44969941 Species: Dog Breed: German Shepherd/Mix Age: 4 years 10 months 3 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Tan/Black Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes No Dogs: Yes No Cats: Yes Intake Date: 7/25/2023 Stage: Available
Kiara is a spirited and curious German Shepherd weighing 60 pounds. She has a great fondness for food and is always eager to share in your meals, making her a wonderful companion for cooking together. Kiara excels at following commands and walks gracefully on a leash, staying close by your side. Her eagerness to please you may lead to a love for treats, but she may need some extra help in curbing her habit of surfing the counters. With a love for the outdoors, Kiara would thrive in a home with a large yard where she can explore to her heart's content. If you're looking for an intelligent and enthusiastic furry friend, Kiara might be the perfect match for your family.
Kona
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 43700569 Species: Dog Breed: Australian Cattle Dog/Terrier, American Pit Bull Age: 4 years 3 months 8 days Gender: Male Size: Large Color: White/Chocolate Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes No Cats: Yes Intake Date: 4/27/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Kona is a striking 62lb mix of Australian Cattle Dog and Pit Bull, with a stunning coat of brown and white fur. He loves spending time outside, especially on sunny days, where he enjoys finding a cozy spot in the backyard to bask in the warmth of the sun. Kona has a nose that can't resist the scent of treats, and he'll happily show off his charm and persistence to get his paws on some goodies. This happy-go-lucky dog finds joy in the simple things in life, and if you ever meet him, don't hesitate to say hello and share a treat or two.
Ladi
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 53809211 Breed: American Blue Heeler/Mix Age: 1 year 6 months 14 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Black/Brown Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes No Small Kids Intake Date: 7/23/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Meet Ladi, an American Blue Heeler with a heart of gold. At 31 pounds, she may be small in size, but her love for her brother Jax is immense. They share an unbreakable bond and are looking for a forever home together. Ladi can be a bit shy with new people, but with some time and patience, she quickly becomes an affectionate companion. Fast movements can make her uneasy, so it's best for her to be in a home without small kids. Ladi craves attention and companionship, and she's searching for a family that can provide her with lots of love and care. With the right family, Ladi is sure to thrive and bring endless joy to their lives.
Lady
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 40823714 Species: Dog Breed: Retriever, Labrador/Mix Age: 5 years 11 months 12 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Sable/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 3/3/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Lady is a 70lb mixed terrier breed who loves exploring and spending time with her humans. She adores attention, pets, and giving kisses, and her favorite activity is playing fetch with a ball. While she thrives on human interaction, Lady prefers to be the only animal in the home and needs a family that can match her energetic nature. She is working on her leash walking skills and enjoys outdoor activities like chasing leaves and rolling in the grass. Lady's ideal home would be with an active family who can keep up with her boundless enthusiasm.
Leo
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 52538167 Species: Dog Breed: German Shepherd/Mix Age: 1 year 9 months 12 days Gender: Male Size: Large Color: Black/Tan Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes No Cats No Small Kids Intake Date: 4/28/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Meet Leo, an energetic German Shepherd mix weighing 80lbs. While he may seem a bit timid around new situations and people, he warms up quickly with time and patience. Leo isn't fond of cats, but he absolutely adores toys and playing, especially with tennis balls. Give him a big yard to roam, and he'll be in canine heaven, enjoying games of chase and fetch. Leo is ball-motivated, making it a great tool for his training to bring out the best in him. He thrives on mental and physical stimulation, so engaging him with puzzle toys and kongs will keep him happy and satisfied. If you're ready to take on the adventure of having this big and wonderful boy in your life, come meet Leo today and see how amazing your bond can be.
Louise
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 52931668 Breed: German Shepherd/Mix Age: 3 years 1 month 14 days Gender: Female Size: Large Color: Tan Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Unknown Intake Date: 6/20/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Meet Louise, a 50-pound German Shepherd with a heart full of love for belly rubs. She adores attention and affection but can feel uneasy with fast movements, so a slow approach is best when meeting her. Louise has mastered the "sit" command and is eager to learn more with the help of food as a motivator. She's a food junkie and will need a slow feeder to eat at a controlled pace. Peaceful walks with her family are what she's looking for. Louise's loyalty and gentle nature make her a wonderful companion for someone willing to provide patience and guidance as she becomes a well-rounded and obedient dog.
Lylah
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 51245972 Species: Dog Breed: Retriever, Labrador/Mix Age: 5 years 4 months Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Black Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 2/7/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Lylah, the playful 56lb Retriever-Lab mix, is a delightful and affectionate companion known for giving the best bear hugs. She thrives on attention and love, and being showered with them brings her immense happiness, although she may experience separation anxiety. While she might appear reserved and shy at first, Lylah warms up quickly to new people. A home without children would suit her best, as they make her uneasy. While she enjoys the company of other dogs, she prefers a slow and gradual introduction before engaging in playtime. Lylah is also fine with cats, but may occasionally engage in chasing games. As a self-proclaimed cuddle bug, she is the perfect lap dog for anyone seeking a constant companion. Sleeping on the bed and being a couch potato are her specialties, making her an ideal furry friend for relaxation and companionship. If you're looking for an affectionate and loving companion, Lylah could be the perfect addition to your home.
Max
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 52356949 Species: Dog Breed: Appenzeller Sennenhunde/Mix Age: 6 years 4 months 3 days Gender: Male Size: Large Color: Black/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 7/5/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Max is an Appenzeller Sennenhunde mix weighing 67lbs. He takes pride in his long list of known commands, but he's always eager to add more to his repertoire. Learning new tricks is a challenge he enjoys, and he puts his best paw forward when it comes to training. One of Max's strongest motivators is food - he absolutely loves it! The promise of a treat as a reward makes him even more focused and determined to learn. Around people he knows, Max gets excited, with his tail wagging furiously and a friendly greeting. He has experience living with kids and would love to have that experience again. Max requires a big yard to run and play in to ensure he gets all the required exercise he needs. He would thrive in an active family who can always be there for him. If you're looking for a smart, food-motivated, and affectionate companion, Max might just be the perfect furry friend for you.
Mia
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 53766361 Breed: Shepherd/Mix Age: 1 year 18 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Black/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Unknown Intake Date: 7/17/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Meet Mia, a lively Shepherd weighing 43 pounds. She's a friendly and playful girl who loves making new friends, whether it's with kids or other animals. Playing fetch is one of her favorite activities, and she'll joyfully retrieve the ball for another round. Mia is a great listener and responds well to commands, but she has plenty of energy to burn, so she needs lots of exercise, mental stimulation, and space to run. If you're looking for an active and fun-loving companion to join you on adventures and fill your life with endless joy, Mia is the perfect match!
Millie
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 52224286 Species: Dog Breed: Catahoula Leopard dog/Mix Age: 2 years 10 months 18 days Gender: Female Size: Large Color: Black/Tan Spayed/Neutered: ☑️ Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes No Dogs: ☑️ No Cats: ☑️ No Small Kids: ☑️ Intake Date: 7/12/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Millie is a friendly and affectionate Catahoula Leopard mix weighing 56 pounds. She's always ready to greet you with a wagging tail and a joyful spirit. Millie enjoys spending time with older kids, but she can get a bit nervous around younger ones, so it's best if they're a bit older and understand how to interact gently with her. She loves attention and prefers to be the only furry friend in the home. Millie's loyalty and kisses will be returned tenfold as she cherishes your companionship. Leash walking is one of her favorite activities, and she excels at it with well-trained manners. Millie will happily come bounding over to you when you call her name, eager to be by your side for any adventure. If you're looking for a delightful and loyal companion, Millie might just be the perfect furry friend to cherish your companionship as much as you cherish hers.
Missy
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 53794444 Breed: Alaskan Husky/Great Pyrenees Age: 6 months 15 days Gender: Female Size: Large Color: Black/Grey Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Partially No Small Kids Intake Date: 7/20/2023 Adoption Price: $300.00 Stage: Available
Meet Missy, the friendly and energetic Alaskan Husky mix, weighing 46 pounds. Although she may seem anxious at first, it doesn't take long for her to warm up and become affectionate. Missy is a loving companion, always eager to form strong bonds with her human pals. She's an absolute ball of energy and will keep you entertained with her playful antics. From chasing balls to tugging on ropes, she's always up for a fun time. Missy's puppy-like enthusiasm is contagious, and she'll surely bring endless joy to your life.
Misty
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 53663574 Breed: Retriever, Labrador/Mix Age: 11 months 3 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Black/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Unknown No Dogs: Yes No Small Kids: Yes Intake Date: 7/1/2023 Adoption Price: $300.00 Stage: Available
Meet Misty, the friendly and playful Labrador mix weighing 45 pounds. She may seem shy at first, but once she's comfortable, her true personality shines through. Misty is incredibly loyal and affectionate, especially towards her sister Chloe, with whom she shares a special bond. Despite being a big goofball, she loves belly rubs and ear scratches and will eagerly snuggle up with you for some love and attention. With a patient and gentle approach, Misty will fill your life with love and laughter, creating cherished memories together. Let's embark on this adventure with Misty and experience the joy she brings into your home.
Nia
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 46372668 Species: Dog Breed: Mixed Breed, Medium (up to 44 lbs fully grown)/Mix Age: 3 years 6 months 30 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Red/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes No Dogs: Yes No Small Kids: Yes Intake Date: 4/26/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Nia is a gentle and loving mixed breed girl, weighing 71lbs, who may appear shy at first but quickly warms up to those she trusts. Her soft, expressive eyes and wagging tail reflect the joy she feels when she makes a connection with someone. Nia is well-trained, mastering basic commands and leash manners, making her a confident and calm walking companion. While she has lived with kids in the past, she prefers older children, and her lower energy level makes her appreciate the occasional nap during the day. Nia would thrive in a calmer home with a family ready to reciprocate the love she has to give. If you're looking for a gentle and affectionate furry friend, Nia could be the perfect addition to your family.
Paisley
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 50864890 Species: Dog Breed: Terrier, American Pit Bull/Mix Age: 1 year 8 months 25 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Brindle/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 5/19/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Paisley, the energetic Terrier mix, is a proud 48lb pup with a small-to-medium-sized frame, but she's full of energy and playfulness. Meeting people fills her with excitement, and she showers them with affectionate kisses, expressing her adoration. If you love frequent hikes, walks, and runs, Paisley is the perfect match, bringing boundless energy and a wagging tail to every outing. Together, you can explore the great outdoors and create unforgettable memories. Playtime is another favorite of Paisley's, and she delights in playing with toys, especially engaging in spirited games of fetch with her beloved balls. If you're seeking a lively companion to keep up with your active lifestyle, Paisley is ready and eager to join you on thrilling adventures.
Panda Bear
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 53744048 Breed: Catahoula Leopard dog/Mix Age: 1 year 22 days Gender: Male Size: Large Color: Black/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 7/13/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Meet Panda Bear, the 52-pound bundle of energy in the form of a dog. He might sound like a bear, but he's all canine! Panda Bear is a playful and exuberant young pup, still full of puppy-like enthusiasm. He loves to play and have fun, but sometimes forgets that not everyone enjoys rough play like he does. He's eager to learn and please, making him a blank canvas waiting for training to become the best version of himself. Panda Bear is looking for an active and patient family who can keep up with his boundless happiness and provide him with the guidance he needs to be a well-behaved companion. If you're ready to take on the challenge of raising a lively and loving dog, Panda Bear is ready to embark on exciting adventures with you! Woof!
Pilot
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 53709393 Breed: Retriever, Labrador/Mix Age: 1 year 6 months 26 days Gender: Male Size: Medium Color: Black/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Unknown Intake Date: 7/8/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Meet Pilot, the friendly and playful Labrador mix, weighing 54 pounds. He has a zest for life and loves engaging in play sessions, especially with squeaky toys and fetch games. He's an active dog who enjoys exercise and walks, making him a great companion for outdoor adventures. Pilot is eager to learn his basic commands and is looking for a loving home that can provide him with the guidance and training he needs to thrive. If you're seeking a furry friend for fun and excitement, Pilot is the perfect match for you! Get ready to embark on thrilling walks and make each day a joyful experience together!
Pixel
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 52766367 Species: Dog Breed: Mixed Breed, Medium (up to 44 lbs fully grown)/Mix Age: 1 year 8 months 6 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Brindle Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Unknown Intake Date: 5/30/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Meet Pixel, the affectionate 55-pound ball of love, eagerly waiting for her forever family. Pixel was found as a stray, and her past is mostly unknown. The shelter environment is a bit intimidating for her, so she hasn't been able to fully reveal her true personality yet.
Despite being a bit shy, Pixel is incredibly sweet and has a fondness for yummy soft treats. She enjoys climbing, so supervision is important when she plays outside. She thrives on attention, love, and cuddles, and having a family that can spend plenty of time with her would make her very happy.
Pixel is still learning her basic commands and leash walking, but she's improving every day. With patience and love, she's sure to become the most loving family dog ever. If you're willing to be a part of Pixel's journey and give her the love and care she deserves, she'll surely be a devoted and loving companion for life.
Porthos
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Porthos - Dog Available for Adoption Animal ID: 53813092 Breed: Great Dane/Mix Age: 2 years 6 months 12 days Gender: Male Size: XL Color: Fawn/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Unknown Intake Date: 7/24/2023 Stage: Available
Meet Porthos, a magnificent Great Dane weighing 104lbs. Despite his size, he can be a bit reserved and shy, so he's looking for a caring family who can help him socialize and boost his confidence. Once he feels comfortable, he promises to show his sweet and affectionate side. Porthos is a bit nervous around loud noises and could use some help in overcoming this fear. While not interested in toys, he loves running in open spaces and being goofy. His leash walking skills need improvement, and he's eager for your guidance. Above all, Porthos longs for a family that can support him on his journey to becoming the best Dane he can be.
Red
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 52314392 Species: Dog Breed: Rottweiler/Terrier, American Pit Bull Age: 2 years 4 months 9 days Gender: Male Size: XL Color: Bronze Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 5/24/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Red is a Rottweiler-Pit Bull mix weighing a solid 122lbs. He's a big boy with a strong and confident personality. Due to his size, he will need a home with plenty of room for him to move around comfortably. Red has a deep love and loyalty for his people, and he enjoys their company. He also values his independence and is content to hang out in the yard and do his own thing. Red is a good listener and responds well to training, making him obedient and well-behaved. Going for walks is one of his favorite activities, as it allows him to stretch his legs and explore the world around him. You'll be impressed at how well he walks! While he hasn't shown much interest in toys yet, it's possible he just hasn't found the right one. Red would love to have a family that enjoys the company of a loving companion to share their days with. If you're seeking a loyal and confident furry friend, Red might just be the perfect addition to your family.
Roscoe
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 52136127 Species: Dog Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown)/Mix Age: 4 years 5 months 3 days Gender: Male Size: Large Color: White/Brown Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Unknown Intake Date: 4/8/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Roscoe is a 58lb mixed breed who's always ready to play and bring joy to those around him. He would love to have older kids in his new home to play and keep him active. With an abundance of energy that never seems to run out, Roscoe enjoys chasing after balls, playing tug-of-war with his favorite rope toy, and bounding around in circles. While he could use some work on his leash manners, his lovable goofball nature and heart of gold make up for it. He's always ready to shower endless kisses and snuggles on anyone who's willing to receive them. While not much of a water dog, hiking through the woods is right up his alley. If you're seeking a playful and affectionate furry companion to join you on fun adventures, Roscoe might just be the perfect match to bring endless joy and laughter into your life.
Ruby
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 52871847 Species: Dog Breed: Labrador Retriever/Australian Shepherd Age: 1 year 1 month 23 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Black Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Unknown Intake Date: 6/12/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Meet Ruby, the energetic Labrador mix weighing 43 pounds. Ruby is a bundle of energy and requires plenty of space to run and play. She absolutely loves being outdoors and enjoys exploring nature trails, chasing balls, and splashing around in water. A day spent outdoors is like a dream come true for her.
Ruby is always up for a game of fetch or tug-of-war and is highly motivated by toys. You can use this to your advantage while training her in basic commands. She already knows how to sit and wait briefly and is catching on quickly to leash walking. As she came in as a stray, it's unknown how she will do in a home, but she has the potential to be a total snuggle bug.
If you enjoy spending time outdoors and need a lively and spirited companion to keep you company, Ruby might be the perfect match for you. With her playful nature and eagerness to learn, she'll make every day an adventure and bring joy to your life. Consider giving Ruby a loving home where she can thrive and enjoy life to the fullest.
Salazar
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 53814943 Breed: Australian Shepherd/Mix Age: 1 year 1 month 9 days Gender: Male Size: Medium Color: Black/Tan Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Unknown Intake Date: 7/24/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Meet Salazar, the charming Australian Shepherd mix! With his striking coat and playful personality, he's hard to resist. At 36 pounds, he's the perfect size for cuddling and fun. Salazar is working on his manners, as he tends to get nippy when excited. He's curious and adventurous, often trying to climb on counters to explore. With patient and consistent training, Salazar will become a well-behaved and loyal companion. If you're up for adventures and lots of love, Salazar promises to be your most playful and loyal friend!
Scooby
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 53863762 Breed: German Shepherd/Retriever, Labrador Age: 8 years 4 days Gender: Female Size: Large Color: Black/Brown Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes No Cats Intake Date: 7/31/2023 Adoption Price: $90.00 Stage: Available
Meet Scooby, the seasoned German Shepherd weighing 75 pounds. While she may be considered an old timer, Scooby is calm and composed. But don't let that fool you, because she loves to play with toys, especially squeaky ones! Scratch her butt, and you'll witness her adorable dance of appreciation. Scooby is an excellent listener and follows commands diligently. She has a soft spot for food, and treats are a great way to win her heart.
With her gentle nature and love for life's simple joys, Scooby is ready to share her companionship and make your days brighter. If you're looking for a loyal and affectionate companion, Scooby is the perfect furry friend to have by your side. Let's embark on this journey together, and she promises to bring a lot of love and joy into your life!
Selene
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 53694418 Breed: Shepherd/Mix Age: 5 years 29 days Gender: Female Size: Large Color: Tan/Black Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Unknown Intake Date: 7/6/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Meet Selene, the energetic and playful shepherd weighing almost 70lbs. She loves attention and enjoys being challenged with puzzle toys. Selene is a social butterfly, always eager to make new friends on her walks. Her love for food makes her food motivated, which will be a great help in training her in basic commands and leash manners. She's already doing well with training, and with your support, she'll continue learning and becoming an even more wonderful companion. If you're looking for an active and fun-loving dog who also appreciates good food, Selene is the perfect match for you!
Shenzi
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 49350659 Species: Dog Breed: Mixed Breed, Medium (up to 44 lbs fully grown)/Mix Age: 2 years 9 months 29 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Brown/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes Intake Date: 7/26/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Shenzi, the adorable 63-pound dog, is an absolute sweetheart who can't get enough attention and belly rubs. Despite her size, she is a gentle and loving companion who adores people. Her playful nature requires daily walks and plenty of exercise, as she is always up for a good romp and playtime. Shenzi's boundless energy and ability to shake with both paws promise to keep you entertained and delighted. With her by your side, every day will be filled with excitement and the creation of a special bond that will last a lifetime. Come meet Shenzi and embark on exciting adventures together.
Sparkle
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 51599657 Species: Dog Breed: Terrier, American Pit Bull/Mix Age: 1 year 7 months 23 days Gender: Female Size: Large Color: Red/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Unknown Intake Date: 5/19/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Sparkle is a 64-pound Terrier mix full of energy and friendliness. She is on the lookout for an active family who can match her zest for life. With her specialty in giving kisses and her ability to jump high, a home with a high fence and a large backyard for her to run and play in would be ideal. Adventure is her middle name, and while she may need some training to polish her skills, her sweet and goofy personality makes her beloved by her friends. Sparkle loves getting attention from people, so daily walks where she can show off her amazing and friendly nature would be perfect for her. Hugs are her absolute favorite, so get ready to receive lots of affection from this lovable pup. If you're seeking an energetic and affectionate furry friend, Sparkle might just be the one to brighten your days.
Taco
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 52949982 Breed: Terrier, Pit Bull/Mix Age: 1 year 7 months 12 days Gender: Male Size: Large Color: White/Brown Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Unknown Intake Date: 7/25/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Meet Taco, the energetic Terrier-Pit bull mix! Weighing 58 pounds, he may not be the largest dog, but he's bursting with enthusiasm. Taco loves going on adventures and exploring the world around him. His favorite thing is giving face kisses, and he's known for his endearing and goofy expressions of love. As an active pup, Taco needs plenty of exercise and mental stimulation to stay happy and healthy. Whether it's playing fetch, going for long walks, or trying out agility courses, Taco is always up for paws-on fun!
Tippy
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 53735772 Breed: Retriever, Labrador/Mix Age: 2 years 23 days Gender: Male Size: Medium Color: Chocolate Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Unknown Intake Date: 7/12/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Meet Tippy, the lovable Labrador Retriever weighing 55 pounds. Tippy is known for his happy demeanor and adorable habit of doing tip taps with his feet when he's excited. While he brings a ton of joy, he does require some training on his basic commands. At first, Tippy can be a bit nervous and easily spooked by new situations or loud noises. But once he feels comfortable and safe, his true loving nature shines through. Tippy is looking for someone who can provide the guidance and support he needs to grow into the confident and loving dog he knows he can be. In return, he promises to shower his forever family with boundless love and bring endless happiness to their lives. If you're willing to give Tippy the patience and love he deserves, he will surely be a wonderful and devoted companion.
TJ MAXX
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 52135999 Species: Dog Breed: German Shepherd/Mix Age: 5 months 16 days Gender: Male Size: Small Color: Black/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Unknown Intake Date: 7/9/2023 Adoption Price: $375.00 Stage: Available
TJ Maxx is a lovable goofball who can't help but smile all the time. Despite being only 5 months old, his 46lb pound body is full of love and happiness. He's been practicing his basic commands and working hard to improve his leash walking. Sometimes, he can get quite jumpy, but it's only because he's so excited to be around people. TJ Maxx loves playing with toys, and treats are always welcomed. He enjoys being challenged with different types of puzzle toys, and he's a fast learner. However, he still needs some socialization with new things. TJ Maxx is looking for a family with plenty of time to spend with him so he can grow up to be a well-trained and well-adjusted boy. If you're seeking an affectionate and playful companion, TJ Maxx might be the perfect furry friend to bring joy and laughter to your home.
Tramp
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 52094206 Species: Dog Breed: German Shepherd/Mix Age: 1 year 10 months 25 days Gender: Male Size: Large Color: Brown/Black Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Yes No Cats: Yes Intake Date: 6/30/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Tramp is a friendly and sociable 68lb pup who loves spending time with kids and other dogs. He's always excited to make furry pals and has quite the appetite, making tasty treats a sure way to get his tail wagging. Tramp is currently in the process of learning basic commands and improving his leash skills, and he'd be delighted to join you for a leisurely stroll. While he may be initially shy, with patience and encouragement, his outgoing and adventurous side is sure to shine through. Tramp does struggle with anxiety when left alone, so he's searching for a family that can shower him with love, attention, and reassurance to help him build confidence and feel at ease when he's on his own. If you're seeking a loyal and affectionate companion, Tramp might just be the perfect furry friend for you.
Twinkle
Updated
Aug 4, 2023
Animal ID: 52880941 Breed: Mixed Breed, Medium Age: 2 years 1 month 16 days Gender: Female Size: Medium Color: Black/White Spayed/Neutered: Yes Declawed: No Housetrained: Partially Intake Date: 7/10/2023 Adoption Price: $225.00 Stage: Available
Meet Twinkle, a sweet and curious dog weighing 43 pounds. She may be a bit shy at first, but with time and patience, she warms up and shows her true self. Twinkle loves exploring and enjoys scent work. She needs a calm home where she can adjust at her own pace and would prefer to be the only pet. With love and affection, Twinkle will blossom and become your devoted companion.
To visit a dog or to see more about other animals available for adoption, visit
https://www.hsbh.org/ today.