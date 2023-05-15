JACKSON, W.Y. - Central Wyoming College and Native American Jump Start present Teton Powwow and Native American Showcase: Community Education Program and Dance Showcase, Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20.
Jackson Hole and the surrounding region are ancestral lands for Indigenous Peoples and are valued for their unique natural and scenic resources. Indigenous knowledge keepers will share their rich culture, traditions, dance and history at the Native American Showcase and Teton Powwow.
On Friday, May 19, the Community Education Program offers free educational presentations around American Indian culture at the Center for the Arts at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. American Indian vendors will be open to the public at 4:30 p.m. The Native American Dance Showcase on Friday, May 19, at 7:15 p.m., will preview dance traditions at the 3rd Annual Teton Powwow at the Snow King Events Center. This is a ticketed event and family-friendly event.
The Teton Powwow is a full-day celebration of American Indian cultures and takes place on Saturday, May 20. The Powwow features dancers representing tribes throughout the West who will compete in many traditional and contemporary dance forms. Central Wyoming College’s Tribal Wisdom Society students and Native American Jump Start will collaborate to manage the powwow and educational programs.
“The Teton Powwow is an incredible opportunity to see the colorful and culturally rich Indigenous dance, music, and arts of tribes of the West,” says Susan Durfee, Director of Central Wyoming College Jackson. “No one can leave without being moved and inspired!