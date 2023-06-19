Check out this post from the Julia Child Award Facebook page:
Congratulations to chef, award-winning cookbook author and activist Sean Sherman on being named the 2023 Julia Child Award recipient.
The first Native American chef to receive the award, Sherman is an Oglala Lakota tribe member and the founder of North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NATIFS), a non-profit organization that works to educate and empower Indigenous communities.
Through his unwavering commitment to Indigenous food systems, Sherman has reshaped the culinary landscape and played a pivotal role in fostering Native food sovereignty.
The Julia Child Award is accompanied by a $50,000 grant from the Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts, which will go to NATIFS and support the Indigenous Food Lab, a professional kitchen and training center, expanding access to and education about Indigenous foods.
Sherman will be formally presented with the award on October 24th, as part of a gala to support the Smithsonian Food History Project at the National Museum of American History.
Check out Sean Sherman's sioux-chef.com and NATIFS's Indigenous Food Lab