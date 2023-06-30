American Flat Track posted the following on its Facebook:
Producing the unique, purpose-built TT circuit planned for the Buffalo Chip Campgrounds requires a considerable amount of construction work to ensure the racing circuit would provide a safe and entertaining experience for both racers and fans. Unfortunately, inclement weather during key construction windows has prevented the initiation of the intensive construction schedule required to deliver a professional track suitable for hosting an AFT national.
Fortunately, the Black Hills Half-Mile will still give fans attending the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally an opportunity to catch Progressive AFT while on their annual trek to Sturgis, S.D. The half-mile track in nearby Rapid City is known for playing host to some of the most incredible racing all season and has been a featured attraction on the AFT schedule 15 times since debuting on the series calendar in 1991.
