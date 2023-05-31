STURGIS, S.D. - Guess what? Looks like you have plans every Wednesday evening starting May 31-July 19. At the Harley-Davidson Rally Point the 2023 Music on Main Summer Event Series will keep you rocking until the next show. You will find a little something for everyone in the family. Kids will love the free bounce house and several new attractions!
Bicycle enthusiasts can participate in the Music on Main Mountain Bike Race Series sponsored by Monument Health. *If you are participating in the bike race – for your first race of the season – you may pick up your race number plate on-site at the registration area on Harley-Davidson Way after 4:30 PM.
The entire family will enjoy vendor booths, food trucks, and a variety of live music featuring many local artists. The fun begins at 6:00 PM each week.
Check out the amazing concert line up here.