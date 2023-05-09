RAPID CITY, S.D. - Both "Teacher Appreciation Week" and "Nurse Appreciation Week" are the same week. Two amazing careers, one awesome week. A lot of companies are showing the love and offering discounts and deals for both teachers and nurses. Check out what we found.
How's your phone plan? Are you looking to try a different service? Both Verizon and AT&T are offering deals on unlimited plans and new discounts for both new and existing customers.
Verizon (teachers and nurses) AT&T (teachers and nurses)
Did you ever want a robot to clean up after you like in the "Jetsons"? Well, now you can get up to 15% off your very own vacuum robot. Just remember to be kind to your robot, because when they become sentient you may be spared in the great robot/human wars.
Hey, what's that delicious smell coming from your kitchen? It's that amazing meal you made with HelloFresh. If you are a teacher or nurse you get 55% off, plus free shipping on your first HelloFresh box! That's a FRESH deal.
HelloFresh (teachers and nurses)
After a hard day at work, we all love to just crash on the sofa and decompress. How would you like to melt away on a new Lovesac "sactional"? More importantly, how about 25% off that new purchase?
How's your vision? Need a refill on those contacts? DiscountGlasses.com is offering 20% off glasses and contacts! This deal is 20/20!
DiscountGlasses (teachers and nurses)
Take a deep breath. Hold it for four seconds. Breathe out for four seconds. Do that a bunch of times and let your stress leave your body with each exhale. Teachers, this one is just for you! Headspace is FREE for K-12 teachers! Bring calm into your classroom.
Headspace (teachers)
Are you taking your vitamins? Those gummy ones are good! GNC has got you covered with 10% off!
Planning on going camping? How about a hike? Don't forget your water bottle to stay hydrated! YETI is offering 20% off purchases of their fine coolers, drinkware and outdoor gear!
It's snack time! But let's be healthy about it. Something with nuts, seeds, whole grains and fruit. How about a KIND dark chocolate nut bar with sea salt? Yum! KIND is offering 15% off and free shipping!
Ring cameras have captured a lot of amazing things. Just scroll through your social media feed and you'll see it for yourself. Well, now you can be the one uploading that crazy footage of raccoons having a tea party on your lawn with your very own Ring doorbell! Ring is offering exclusive deals for both teachers and nurses.