BOX ELDER, S.D. - The Box Elder Events Center, better known as The Box, is finally opening its doors the first weekend in June.
About The Box
The Box is the newest state-of-the-art events center facility in Western South Dakota.
"This is a project that's about seven years in the making, and it's a public-private partnership between the City of Box Elder and Liv Hospitality. The Box is a flexible event space, [with] over 55,000 square feet of space that can be used for sports tournaments, weddings, galas, trade shows, you name it. We're really excited to focus on youth sports and have another facility, a world-class facility, where area, regional and national youth can compete and feel like superstars." Said Angela Avila, director of sales and marketing for The Box.
Avila highlights the key features that the main events space has to offer.
"Our main space is three full-size basketball courts in size, 32-foot high ceilings, and the facility itself has been equipped with DMX concert quality audio and visual technology. So, that is high-tech, world-class lighting, sound and projection. Actually, one of our coolest features are these projection screens. Those can be used for scoreboards, projection of video, keynote speakers for galas, you name it. So, we're really excited to bring an elevated experience to all our events, not only with the space itself, but the technology we can provide." Avila said.
One of the many benefits The Box brings to the table is that it's connected to a hotel, with several other hotels within walking distance.
"We are connected to the Courtyard by Marriott and we are in walking distance of four other hotels and the WaTiki Indoor Waterpark so our location is a huge advantage. Our guests, our teams, our clients can literally walk steps from either their event, their tournament, to the comfort of their hotel, restaurants, bars and of course, the water park. So we're really excited to have kind of a stay-and-play environment." Said Avila.
Future Events
The first event that will be held at The Box is a youth basketball tournament on Saturday, June 3.
"We actually have our very first event coming up here on June 3. It's a three-on-three basketball tournament. The Watiki triple threat, three-on-three tournament. It's for those entering 4th grade through 8th grade in the fall and we'll have a great time with some basketball games and a three-point shooting contest. Coco will come over from WaTiki and hand out some gifts and prizes, and we're just going to open with a bang and have a good time playing some basketball." Said the event and activity director for The Box, Collen Mischke.
As for future events, The Box is already beginning to fill up its books.
"We have conventions that are coming in from across the country. We have trade shows, wedding expos, of course, social celebrations like reunions and weddings, and then company meetings already in the books. We're really able to provide a wide variety of clients a great space to host their events."
The Box will be hosting an open house sometime this summer and a grand opening during the fall. Dates have not been decided yet for these events.
To find out more information about The Box and its future events, visit their website at thebox.live.