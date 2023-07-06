STURGIS - The Sturgis City Council expressed their gratitude to a local youngster for his outstanding service to the community during Wednesday night's council meeting. Eleven-year-old Jimmy Snyder, son of Al and Angie Snyder of Sturgis, was commended for going above and beyond by not only cleaning up his own spent fireworks this week but also gathering the remains of his neighbors' fireworks.
The city became aware of Jimmy's remarkable efforts through a Facebook post by Kat Evans, who shared the story of Snyder approaching her door to seek permission to clean up the remnants of fireworks from her yard. "I just wanted to let his parents/guardians know that they did a wonderful job at raising such a good kiddo," Evans wrote.
Jimmy, who will enter the sixth grade at Sturgis Williams Middle School this fall, set off numerous fireworks on Monday and Tuesday. After cleaning up his own discarded fireworks, he took it upon himself to tour the neighborhood and collect other firework debris.
Angie Snyder, Jimmy's mother, revealed that her son was concerned about the possibility of the neighborhood residents being fined for failing to clean up their firework remains. "He took it upon himself to go around and pick up anything he could find," Angie Snyder said. "We are proud of him for being motivated enough to take the initiative all by himself, as well as being knowledgeable and responsible enough to ask before entering someone else's property."
Rick Bush, the Sturgis Public Works Director, emphasized that fireworks trash on city streets is an annual issue in Sturgis following the Fourth of July holiday. Recognizing Jimmy's contributions, Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen expressed his appreciation, stating, "What a great example for our community."
Jimmy Snyder's selfless actions serve as an inspiration to fellow residents, highlighting the positive impact that even the youngest members of society can make on their community. The Sturgis City Council hopes that Jimmy's story will encourage others to follow in his footsteps and actively contribute to the betterment of Sturgis.