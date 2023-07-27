STURGIS, S.D. - The City of Sturgis reveals the logo for the next year's Motorcycle Rally at the end of the current Rally. Last year, the logo above was released to be the official mark of the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The logo was designed to reflect the new Sturgis "Winged S" logo.
“We have worked hard to create marks that match the simplicity and strength of our new landmark logo, the “Winged-S” Icon, and embody the freedoms that our attendees continue to enjoy at Sturgis,” said Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen.
Mayor Carstensen shared that the pandemic reminded everyone of the value of simpler times and the joy of being outdoors. The new logo is inspired by the untamed nature of the Black Hills, reflecting the rally's spirit of freedom and adventure.
Beginning in 2015 and the 75th anniversary, Sturgis began creating a new custom logo for each year's Rally. Here is a history of the logos used by the City of Sturgis.